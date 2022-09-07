Supporting the Gray Family

In his second letter to the church at Corinth, Paul commends the brothers and sisters for their willingness to share what they had with the Christians in Jerusalem. A call for help had been sounded, and the church responded. Like the Corinthians, we have been given an opportunity to share the love of Christ with others. Frederic Gray serves as a full-time minister of the Gospel. His wife, Heather, is a home-schooling mother of six, ages 5 to 18. For many months, Heather has been suffering from a wide range of illnesses. It was recently determined that her illnesses are due to the presence of several different types of dangerous mold growing in their home. After consulting a mold assessor, the Grays have learned that their home must be totally remediated to remove the mold. This means the entire house will be gutted and rebuilt. The majority of their furniture and personal possessions will have to be destroyed. Heather's health continues to deteriorate. She is now experiencing both physical and neurological symptoms which her doctors tell her will only get worse as the mold exposure continues. Left unchecked, this toxicity in her body can lead to paralysis, immune system dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and even death. Since her diagnosis, the Grays are also seeing symptoms consistent with mold exposure in Frederic and the children. While there are treatments available for health issues caused by mold exposure, the doctors will not begin these treatments until the family is in a mold-free environment. The doctors have advised that the longer the family lives in the contaminated environment, the less successful the treatments may be. God has been faithful, and through the efforts of several Christians, the family will soon be moving to a rental property on which the rent has been paid for three months. We are prayerfully optimistic that during this time, remediation can begin on the home. Our goal is to raise the funds necessary to enable Heather, Frederic, and their family to remediate their home and replace their essential belongings, including furniture and clothing. The process will consist of four phases: 1. Moving out of the home (Cost: $16,000 - PAID IN FULL!) 2. Remediating the home (estimated cost: $180,000) 3. Rebuilding the home (estimated cost: $200,000) 4. Replacing personal belongings (estimated cost: ?) Please prayerfully consider what you can do for this Godly family. We solicit not only your financial support, but your prayers for the family's health and the doctors who are treating them; for Frederic as he continues to preach the gospel under trying circumstances; for their family as their children leave their home and belongings and deal with this crisis, and for those who are supporting the family to be an encouragement and help in time of need. Heather and Frederic want each of you to know how grateful they are for your help, and how blessed they feel to be the recipient of such love. We may never be able to replace five-year-old Asher's favorite toy or Noelani's album of camp memories, but we can show them what it means to be a part of the family of God. Galatians 6:2

