Equipping Single Moms to Choose The Good Part

🌟 The Good Part Ministries 🌟

There are single mommas all around us doing everything they can to hold their lives together, doing all that they can just to make it through the day.

✨ Working. Parenting. Providing. Showing up.

I know this life, because I'm living it too.

As a working single mom, I've had seasons where I was doing everything I could just to keep going—making it work, holding it together, and trusting God through the pressure, the exhaustion, and the unknowns.

I know how lonely it can feel, waking up every day and doing what you can while giving God everything you can’t do, carrying it all, even when you're tired.

And I also know the difference it makes when God shows up through a faith-filled community that pours into you, helps you to learn who you are in Christ, and teaches you how to live life His way.

💫 That is the heart of The Good Part Ministries — to equip single mothers to choose “The Good Part” in every area of their lives.

I’m not coming from a place of having it all figured out, but from walking through it, trusting God in it, and wanting to walk alongside other women as they do the same

🏡 WHAT WE’RE BUILDING

Right now, this ministry is being run from my home office…

✨ But the vision is so much bigger.

We are working to establish a dedicated space that will include a place with:

• 🗂️ Office space for ministry operations

• 📦 Storage space for resources and donations

• 🤝 A consistent, welcoming place for gatherings and programs

• 💛 A safe space where women instantly feel relief and say “I’m not alone anymore”

💕 WHAT WE PROVIDE

The Good Part Ministries exists to support single mothers and their children—spiritually and practically.

✨ Through our programs, women will receive:

• 📖 Bible studies rooted in truth and healing

• 👭 Support groups with real community and accountability

• 👨‍👩‍👧 Family activities that strengthen connection

• 💵 Financial literacy & life skills classes

• 🔗 Help accessing additional resources

And beyond that, we want to provide real, tangible help:

• 🛒 Groceries

• ⛽ Gas

• 🚨 Emergency support

• 🧺 Everyday essentials

Because sometimes… what a mom needs most is just a little room to breathe.

💔 WHY THIS MATTERS

So many single mothers are financially overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, spiritually drained, and still doing everything they can to give their children a good life.

This ministry exists to say: “You don’t have to carry this by yourself.”

Because when a mother is supported…

👶 Her children feel it

🏡 Her home changes

🫶 Generations are impacted

🌱 THE LONG-TERM VISION

This is just the beginning.

✨ Our long-term goal is to one day provide:

• 🏠 Privately funded, income-based housing

• 👩‍👧 A safe, stable environment for mothers and children

• 🪏 A community garden where families can work together to grow their own food

• 🌿 A place to rebuild, grow, and move forward with dignity

💫 Not just temporary help… but lasting change.

🙌 HOW YOU CAN HELP

This is a long-term mission, built step by step.

🎯 We are currently working toward a monthly giving goal that will allow us to:

• 🏢 Secure office, storage, and meeting space

• 📅 Fund ongoing programs and gatherings

• 🩵 Provide direct assistance to families

• 🌍 Expand our reach in the community

Whether you give once or monthly…

✨ You’re not just donating — you’re helping build a place where lives are restored.

🤍 BE PART OF THIS

This ministry isn’t just something I started, it’s something I’ve lived.

And I know with everything in me that God is going to use this to change lives—just like He used my church community to change mine.

🙏 If you feel led to give, share, or pray, it truly means more than you’ll ever know.

📖 “Mary has chosen that good part, and it will not be taken from her.” — Luke 10:42

🌻 We’re building a place where more women can choose The Good Part—and finally have the support to walk it out.

💙 Starting Monthly Goal: $2,500/month

This will allow us to:

• Begin securing space

• Provide consistent resources

• Support women and families as we grow

🌻💛 #TheGoodPartMinistries #RaiseHope















