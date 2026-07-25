Equipping Single Moms to Choose The Good Part

🌟 The Good Part Ministries 🌟
There are single mommas all around us doing everything they can to hold their lives together, doing all that they can just to make it through the day.
✨ Working. Parenting. Providing. Showing up.
I know this life, because I'm living it too.
As a working single mom, I've had seasons where I was doing everything I could just to keep going—making it work, holding it together, and trusting God through the pressure, the exhaustion, and the unknowns.
I know how lonely it can feel, waking up every day and doing what you can while giving God everything you can’t do, carrying it all, even when you're tired.
And I also know the difference it makes when God shows up through a faith-filled community that pours into you, helps you to learn who you are in Christ, and teaches you how to live life His way.
💫 That is the heart of The Good Part Ministries — to equip single mothers to choose “The Good Part” in every area of their lives.
I’m not coming from a place of having it all figured out, but from walking through it, trusting God in it, and wanting to walk alongside other women as they do the same
🏡 WHAT WE’RE BUILDING
Right now, this ministry is being run from my home office…
✨ But the vision is so much bigger.
We are working to establish a dedicated space that will include a place with:
• 🗂️ Office space for ministry operations
• 📦 Storage space for resources and donations
• 🤝 A consistent, welcoming place for gatherings and programs
• 💛 A safe space where women instantly feel relief and say “I’m not alone anymore”
💕 WHAT WE PROVIDE
The Good Part Ministries exists to support single mothers and their children—spiritually and practically.
✨ Through our programs, women will receive:
• 📖 Bible studies rooted in truth and healing
• 👭 Support groups with real community and accountability
• 👨👩👧 Family activities that strengthen connection
• 💵 Financial literacy & life skills classes
• 🔗 Help accessing additional resources
And beyond that, we want to provide real, tangible help:
• 🛒 Groceries
• ⛽ Gas
• 🚨 Emergency support
• 🧺 Everyday essentials
Because sometimes… what a mom needs most is just a little room to breathe.
💔 WHY THIS MATTERS
So many single mothers are financially overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, spiritually drained, and still doing everything they can to give their children a good life.
This ministry exists to say: “You don’t have to carry this by yourself.”
Because when a mother is supported…
👶 Her children feel it
🏡 Her home changes
🫶 Generations are impacted
🌱 THE LONG-TERM VISION
This is just the beginning.
✨ Our long-term goal is to one day provide:
• 🏠 Privately funded, income-based housing
• 👩👧 A safe, stable environment for mothers and children
• A community garden where families can work together to grow their own food
• 🌿 A place to rebuild, grow, and move forward with dignity
💫 Not just temporary help… but lasting change.
🙌 HOW YOU CAN HELP
This is a long-term mission, built step by step.
🎯 We are currently working toward a monthly giving goal that will allow us to:
• 🏢 Secure office, storage, and meeting space
• 📅 Fund ongoing programs and gatherings
• 🩵 Provide direct assistance to families
• 🌍 Expand our reach in the community
Whether you give once or monthly…
✨ You’re not just donating — you’re helping build a place where lives are restored.
🤍 BE PART OF THIS
This ministry isn’t just something I started, it’s something I’ve lived.
And I know with everything in me that God is going to use this to change lives—just like He used my church community to change mine.
🙏 If you feel led to give, share, or pray, it truly means more than you’ll ever know.
📖 “Mary has chosen that good part, and it will not be taken from her.” — Luke 10:42
🌻 We’re building a place where more women can choose The Good Part—and finally have the support to walk it out.
💙 Starting Monthly Goal: $2,500/month
This will allow us to:
• Begin securing space
• Provide consistent resources
• Support women and families as we grow
🌻💛 #TheGoodPartMinistries #RaiseHope