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Equipping Single Moms to Choose The Good Part

Fundraiser created byGeraldine Thames

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Good Part Ministries

Equipping Single Moms to Choose The Good Part

🌟 The Good Part Ministries 🌟

There are single mommas all around us doing everything they can to hold their lives together, doing all that they can just to make it through the day.

Working. Parenting. Providing. Showing up.

I know this life, because I'm living it too.

As a working single mom, I've had seasons where I was doing everything I could just to keep going—making it work, holding it together, and trusting God through the pressure, the exhaustion, and the unknowns.

I know how lonely it can feel, waking up every day and doing what you can while giving God everything you can’t do, carrying it all, even when you're tired.

And I also know the difference it makes when God shows up through a faith-filled community that pours into you, helps you to learn who you are in Christ, and teaches you how to live life His way.

💫 That is the heart of The Good Part Ministries — to equip single mothers to choose “The Good Part” in every area of their lives.

I’m not coming from a place of having it all figured out, but from walking through it, trusting God in it, and wanting to walk alongside other women as they do the same

🏡 WHAT WE’RE BUILDING

Right now, this ministry is being run from my home office…

✨ But the vision is so much bigger.

We are working to establish a dedicated space that will include a place with:

• 🗂️ Office space for ministry operations

• 📦 Storage space for resources and donations

• 🤝 A consistent, welcoming place for gatherings and programs

• 💛 A safe space where women instantly feel relief and say “I’m not alone anymore”

💕 WHAT WE PROVIDE

The Good Part Ministries exists to support single mothers and their children—spiritually and practically.

✨ Through our programs, women will receive:

• 📖 Bible studies rooted in truth and healing

• 👭 Support groups with real community and accountability

• 👨‍👩‍👧 Family activities that strengthen connection

• 💵 Financial literacy & life skills classes

• 🔗 Help accessing additional resources

And beyond that, we want to provide real, tangible help:

• 🛒 Groceries

• ⛽ Gas

• 🚨 Emergency support

• 🧺 Everyday essentials

Because sometimes… what a mom needs most is just a little room to breathe.

💔 WHY THIS MATTERS

So many single mothers are financially overwhelmed, emotionally exhausted, spiritually drained, and still doing everything they can to give their children a good life.

This ministry exists to say: “You don’t have to carry this by yourself.”

Because when a mother is supported…

👶 Her children feel it

🏡 Her home changes

🫶 Generations are impacted

🌱 THE LONG-TERM VISION

This is just the beginning.

✨ Our long-term goal is to one day provide:

• 🏠 Privately funded, income-based housing

• 👩‍👧 A safe, stable environment for mothers and children

• 🪏 A community garden where families can work together to grow their own food 

• 🌿 A place to rebuild, grow, and move forward with dignity

💫 Not just temporary help… but lasting change.

🙌 HOW YOU CAN HELP

This is a long-term mission, built step by step.

🎯 We are currently working toward a monthly giving goal that will allow us to:

• 🏢 Secure office, storage, and meeting space

• 📅 Fund ongoing programs and gatherings

• 🩵 Provide direct assistance to families

• 🌍 Expand our reach in the community

Whether you give once or monthly…

✨ You’re not just donating — you’re helping build a place where lives are restored.

🤍 BE PART OF THIS

This ministry isn’t just something I started, it’s something I’ve lived.

And I know with everything in me that God is going to use this to change lives—just like He used my church community to change mine.

🙏 If you feel led to give, share, or pray, it truly means more than you’ll ever know.

📖 “Mary has chosen that good part, and it will not be taken from her.” — Luke 10:42

🌻 We’re building a place where more women can choose The Good Part—and finally have the support to walk it out.

💙 Starting Monthly Goal: $2,500/month

This will allow us to:

• Begin securing space

• Provide consistent resources

• Support women and families as we grow

🌻💛 #TheGoodPartMinistries #RaiseHope





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