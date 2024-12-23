Campaign Image

Supporting the Goldade Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,024

Campaign created by Christina Rutledge

Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Goldade

Supporting the Goldade Family

Conrad and Natalie Goldade lost their house to a fire on December 20th. Luckily Natalie was able to get herself and their 2 boys out safely so no one was hurt. They are without a home for Christmas this year and we are trying to raise money to help them with all of the unexpected expenses that have been coming up and will continue to come up during this process. They are incredibly grateful for everyone who has been helping them out and praying for them! We will edit this campaign as updates come out. Thank you for your generosity! We will keep you all in our prayers. 

Recent Donations
Kristin Kaker
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your home. Sending our love and prayers from WI!

William Watner
$ 95.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

A fellow parishioner.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Mark and Diane Gallegos
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

God Bless You
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Thomas Varnado
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Isaac and Michelle Moats
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Jack Mills
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Simon and Rebecca Serafin
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Szemborski Family
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Kota Matsumoto
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 90.00 USD
22 days ago

Scott Fisher
$ 30.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Be assured of our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you and your family!

