Supporting the Goldade Family

Conrad and Natalie Goldade lost their house to a fire on December 20th. Luckily Natalie was able to get herself and their 2 boys out safely so no one was hurt. They are without a home for Christmas this year and we are trying to raise money to help them with all of the unexpected expenses that have been coming up and will continue to come up during this process. They are incredibly grateful for everyone who has been helping them out and praying for them! We will edit this campaign as updates come out. Thank you for your generosity! We will keep you all in our prayers.