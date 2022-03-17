The Glorify Project Maternity Home

The Glorify Project is a group of three women that live in Oregon whom have either had an abortion or have personally felt the effects of abortion in their own lives. Through our personal testimonies we desire to come alongside other women in a crisis with love and encouragement. Our heart is for women in unplanned pregnancies and crisis to know that they have options beyond abortion. The Glorify Project empowers women by showing them options through multiple resources and referrals, personal testimony, and counseling. For the woman who has had an abortion, we are here to be a supportive and encouraging place to talk, process, and offer love and support as you find hope, healing, and forgiveness.

We at The Glorify Project have a dream to purchase a home that will be used as a maternity home. Our hope is to offer women in unplanned pregnancies and crisis a safe place to call home and allow them to go through their pregnancy in a protected environment with the help, support, and encouragement they need during their time of transition. The home will also be a place where the women will participate in counseling, learn life skills, and become equipped with parenting skills so that when they leave the maternity home they are capable of moving forward in their lives confidently. A house suiting our needs would be a 5+ bedroom home. We have found a home that has 9 bedrooms and would be a perfect fit.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise the down payment for the home that we are currently considering buying.

Your donation will 100% go directly to making this home possible for the women in urgent need in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Every donation counts. Please don't underestimate what God can do with $5!

We are so thankful for you partnering with us on this campaign through a donation of any amount. Above all else, we ask for your prayers as well as your support on social media. May God richly bless you as you sow into the heart of women in need!

Mission Statement: The Glorify Project is a non-profit organization that exists to provide help, comfort and hope to pregnant and parenting young women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy, considering abortion, who have had an abortion, or experienced infant loss - ages 18 - 25 through a faith-based family environment.



