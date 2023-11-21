Support The Fuel Project

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Fairley
The Fuel Project was established in 2011 and exists to be a source of information, inspiration and to ignite real change in the church and in the communities of our world. We want to spread the gospel, give Christian insight into current events, help believers to connect, and to serve God's kingdom through creative means.
Currently, we primarily reach the world through books (available on Amazon) and videos, which are released weekly on YouTube and Rumble.
To date, 188 people have written to say they became a Christian through the influence of The Fuel Project, but the aim is to reach so many more. There are many unrealised dreams that we are currently unable to pursue due to lack of funds, such as podcasts, documentaries, discipleship programs...if you can think of it, we have probably considered it! Your support will help us to grow and reach more people.
To find out more, please visit the website at thefuelproject.org. We exist on most social media platforms and appreciate all follows/likes/subscriptions. Thanks for your consideration!
Thank you for continuing to preach the gospel in a simple and pure way and for exhorting and encouraging us in the hard realities of Christian life.
Thank you Mark for everything you are to doing to spread the gospel. Keep up the great work!
Mark... thank you.
May God continue to bless and guide your work
Happy Christmas.
Mark, I just learned you're on GiveSendGo, so I'm switching from Patreon to GiveSendGo and bumping you up to about $50/mo from $25. Keep up the great work!
Mark, I have been learning and watching your videos since 2012 when I turned my life over to my Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ. Thank you for your never-ending commitment and devotion to building His ki humbly presenting the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. May the Lord bless you and protect you as you fearlessly make known the plan of redemption in this growing hostile environment!
Mark and The Fuel Project are a much needed blessing, please keep up the great work!
Thank you for your integrity and steadfast commitment to truth.
God bless you!
Keep up the amazing work, brother!
