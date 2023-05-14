Goal:
EUR €200,000
Raised:
EUR €10,250
Campaign funds will be received by Sean Kilkenny
Seán Kilkenny – The Forgotten Horses, The Forgotten Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAGoVVgTe4A
The story of this land and it's beings has been one of great hardship but also of great magic and wonder.
This is the story of one man's journey, his vision, his faith, his tenacity and strength, his indomitable spirit, his courage, his love for humanity and all it's beings and the fire within his incredible heart, now burning incessantly in the Heartlands in Co. Clare, Ireland.
In 2021 Séan Kilkenny and his 40 horses were evicted from his place of employment after 13 years of service. His successful business decimated due to the Lockdowns, left with no income residence or shelter for his horses - His entire world imploded..
For the past 4 years and at times in deep and utter despair, the monumental task of keeping his beloved "Forgotten Horses" alive, the fire has continued to burn and has become a safe port of call, a beacon of light for many bringing comfort and awareness to Mental Health and Well-Being.
In the midst of incredible adversity, eire's Greatest Equine, Education, Training & Heart Healing Center is now being built. This vision is being co-created as we stand in awe witnessing the magic unfolding before our very eyes.
In late 2023 the Founder and Leader of TUA (The Unicorn Academy) Jen Maynard arrived on the land bringing shortly thereafter the Academy's magical members - The Children. Led by spirit, the children, The Heart Healing Herd, the ever burning Fire Of Hope. THIS IS the First of it's kind on this land.
If you would like to contribute, donate or be a Guardian of one of these magnificent Heart Healing Horses of Humanity - follow this link for further details.
https://www.givesendgo.com/theforgottenhorsesfireofhope
Thank you to everyone who has given time money sweat equity or love to Séan and the herd so far. Every little euro helps.
There's no strength like the strength of us together- Níl neart cosúil leis an neart againn le chéile
Thank you for everything you do Sean
Love power and light from Egypt and the gathering of light workers and Priestesses of the rose rising. Thank you Sean and Angela for your refuse and healing🌹❤️🌹
Thank you for everything you do Sean
I hope this helps you and your horses Seán.
from mu heart to the hearts of the manifest horses and their guardians.❤️
for the horses
Happy to help this beautiful mission for the HHHH & TUA & the children 🐴❤️
from mu heart to the hearts of the manifest horses and their guardians.❤️
love to support such an amazing project!
May abundance love and truth keep flowing and all the Horses have good nurturing food esp over the winter months. Great vibes Sean, having ye here on Raheen road Warmest wishes
Good luck Sean in your vision of the Healing Centre, your amazing horses are a beacon of light and love to many who need the healing hearts and love from your beautiful horses. 💗
Dear Sean, I'm not sure there is up to date information from you that I can find on line. You are on the right track. So many people are also if you could reach them. The herb garden for horses is wonderful. Best wishes from USA , Claire
from mu heart to the hearts of the manifest horses and their guardians.❤️
The no longer forgotten horses will fully feel the love in abundance awaiting them🥰💝
September 4th, 2024
Facebook : - https://www.facebook.com/sean.kilkenny.96
Instagram: - https://www.instagram.com/forgottenhorses/
Tic Toc: - https://www.tiktok.com/@the.forgotten.hor0
September 2nd, 2024
