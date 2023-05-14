Campaign Image
The Forgotten Horses

The Forgotten Horses

Seán Kilkenny – The Forgotten Horses, The Forgotten Man

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAGoVVgTe4A

The story of this land and it's beings has been one of great hardship but also of great magic and wonder.

This is the story of one man's journey, his vision, his faith, his tenacity and strength, his indomitable spirit, his courage, his love for humanity and all it's beings and the fire within his incredible heart, now burning incessantly in the Heartlands in Co. Clare, Ireland.

In 2021 Séan Kilkenny and his 40 horses were evicted from his place of employment after 13 years of service. His successful business decimated due to the Lockdowns, left with no income residence or shelter for his horses - His entire world imploded..


For the past 4 years and at times in deep and utter despair, the monumental task of keeping his beloved "Forgotten Horses"  alive, the fire has continued to burn and has become a safe port of call, a beacon of light for many bringing comfort and awareness to Mental Health and Well-Being.

In the midst of incredible adversity, eire's Greatest Equine, Education, Training & Heart Healing Center is now being built. This vision is being co-created as we stand in awe witnessing the magic unfolding before our very eyes.

In late 2023 the Founder and Leader of TUA (The Unicorn Academy) Jen Maynard arrived on the land bringing shortly thereafter the Academy's magical members - The Children. Led by spirit, the children, The Heart Healing Herd, the ever burning Fire Of Hope. THIS IS the First of it's kind on this land.


If you would like to contribute, donate or be a Guardian of one of these magnificent Heart Healing Horses of Humanity - follow this link for further details.


https://www.givesendgo.com/theforgottenhorsesfireofhope


Thank you to everyone who has given time money sweat equity or love to Séan and the herd so far. Every little euro helps.


There's no strength like the strength of us together- Níl neart cosúil leis an neart againn le chéile


September 4th, 2024

Facebook : - https://www.facebook.com/sean.kilkenny.96

Instagram: -  https://www.instagram.com/forgottenhorses/

Tic Toc: - https://www.tiktok.com/@the.forgotten.hor0


The Forgotten Horses becoming The Heart Healing Horses of Humanity.

September 2nd, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAGoVVgTe4A

Update The Forgotten Horses becoming The Heart Healing Horses of Humanity. Image

