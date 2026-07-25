Faith-Fueled Adventure Awaits Kids with 'Finn'

Faith Is Fading. We’re Building What Comes Next.

There’s a generation of kids growing up more connected than ever… yet more disconnected from purpose, truth, and faith than any before them.

Screens are shaping their identity. Culture is discipling them faster than families can keep up.

And most faith-based content? It’s either outdated… or it simply can’t compete.

We refuse to let that be the future.

Introducing “Finn the Fisherman” — A Faith-Fueled Universe for the Next Generation

This isn’t just a story.

This is a multi-platform movement designed to meet kids where they are…

and lead them toward who they’re called to be.

We are building an immersive world where:

Faith feels alive, adventurous, and relevant

Kids don’t just watch stories… they step into them

Families reconnect through shared experiences rooted in truth

What We’re Creating

This is a full-scale faith-based entertainment ecosystem:

11-Book Illustrated Series

Bringing Biblical principles to life through story, adventure, and character

Anime-Style TV Series

High-quality storytelling that competes with mainstream content—visually and emotionally

GoFinnGo AR App (Faith + Fitness + Adventure)

Think Pokémon GO meets purpose—kids move, explore, and engage with faith in the real world

Family Board Game Experience

Designed to bring faith, teamwork, and fun back into the home

“The Catch” Live Touring Experience (Launching 2027)

A powerful, music-driven revival experience for churches across Florida and beyond

Why This Matters

Kids don’t reject faith; they reject how it’s being presented.

We’re not here to preach at them. We’re here to pull them into something bigger.

Something they can feel. Something they can live.

Why $5 Million?

We’re not building a project. We’re building a world-class platform that can compete at the highest level.

Your support funds:

Production of a premium animated series

Development of the GoFinnGo AR platform

Illustration + publishing of the full book series

Game development + manufacturing

National launch of The Catch Tour

Marketing + distribution to reach millions of families

This is how we go from idea → global impact.

The Impact You’re Fueling

Your donation helps:

Reconnect children to faith in a language they understand

Strengthen family bonds through shared experiences

Create an alternative to culture that doesn’t compromise truth

Build a legacy that reaches millions of young lives

This Is the Mission

“Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” — Bible (Matthew 4:19)

Finn isn’t just a character.

He’s a bridge—

between entertainment and purpose,

between imagination and truth,

between this generation… and their calling.

Join Us

If you’ve ever felt like:

“There has to be something better for our kids…”

“Faith deserves excellence…”

“It’s time to take ground back…”

Then this is your moment.

Give what you can

Share this with others

Be part of building something that outlives us

Because this isn’t just about funding a project…

It’s about shaping a generation.

Let’s Make History Together

From a single idea… to a global movement of faith, creativity, and purpose.

This is Finn the Fisherman.







