STORIES HAVE POWER!

We are Producing and Printing a Mixed Media Graphic Novel Combining traditional Graphic Novel Production with Augmented Reality.

This will be the 1st in a Series of New Stories that combine Entertainment and Education. to address and Confront Serious Topics through a Medium that has the Creative power to really Put that issue front and centre.

The Message in this first Book is Very Clear. it's a Message that Life is Sacred. That from Conception it is to be Protected and that the Mechanics that were set in motion by the likes of humanist Eugenists Like Margret Sanger are in Direct opposition to that ideal.

As Kasey Leander stated in his Speech Concerning Special Olympian Frank Stephens

"to make abortion not merely illegal but unthinkable, swept into the dustbin of history along with legalized slavery, child sacrifice, and other evils."



With an Intended "First Run" of 10 Thousand Copies



WE will Distribute 6 Thousand at $8:99 with a $14:99 RRP



The other 4 Thousand will be Distributed freely to Church & Youth based groups who have the need, but don't have the cash!



The Finances raised will go towards Further Printing Development Production & distribution!



WE will also be creating an Honor Roll in AR in the book to Thank each and every one who Donates



as well as a few Surprises!



Help us reach our Target, spread the link around get the word out,



...we are in a Fight. the Fight for Life!