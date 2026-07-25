Support The Faith Love Project

Our Mission

Your generosity goes directly to serving women in our community.

The Faith Love Project runs on the hearts, hands, and generosity of people like you. We're a volunteer-driven community service project — which means every dollar you give goes toward the work, not overhead.

When you give, you're not just making a donation. You're showing up for a woman who needs to know she's not alone.

Your Gift at Work

Every gift — no matter the size — makes a real difference in the lives of women and girls in our community.





How to Give

We've partnered with GiveSendGo — a trusted, faith-aligned fundraising platform — to make giving simple and secure. GiveSendGo charges no platform fees, so more of your gift goes directly to the women we serve.

Other Ways to Give

Not able to give financially right now? There are other meaningful ways to support our mission:





Why Give?

Because when we invest in one woman, we invest in her family, her neighborhood, and her future.

Every woman who rediscovers her worth changes the world around her. Your generosity makes that possible.

Where Your Money Goes

We believe in full transparency. Here's how your donations are put to work:





A Note on Our Status

The Faith Love Project is in the process of obtaining 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Your generous gift goes directly to serving women in our community through our programs and services. Upon approval of our nonprofit status, tax-deductible status may apply retroactively to donations made during this period.

We are grateful for your trust and generosity as we grow this mission together.

Recurring Giving

Want to make an ongoing impact? Consider setting up a recurring monthly gift through our GiveSendGo campaign. Monthly giving helps us plan ahead and ensures women in our community have consistent, reliable support.

Questions About Giving?

We'd love to hear from you. If you have questions about donations, how funds are used, or other ways to support our mission, reach out to us at faithloveproject@gmail.com

Thank You

Every gift — whether it's $5 or $500, a bag of clothing or an hour of your time — helps a woman take one more step toward freedom. Thank you for showing up.

Hope. Connection. Community. The Faith Love Project

We're a community of volunteers and supporters showing up for women through genuine connection, hands-on support, and heartfelt encouragement. We believe every woman matters—not because of what she does, but because of who she is.

Visit us at TheFaithLoveProject.com



