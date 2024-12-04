Supporting the Dore Family

It was 2010 when Sara met a friend in college who would later become her introduction to the Invictus Team. In 2013, a week before Summit, she saw the business plan, talked to Morgan Kopecky on the phone, and decided to attend the conference. She overcame challenges with scheduling, life, all the other things a young 20-something would encounter, not to mention a speeding ticket on her way to make the bus to the conference. Thankfully, she made it, and her life was changed—special thanks to the Texas Teams (Ghazel, Ellenberg, Oshodi, etc...) for the bus ride and immediately making her part of the team.



It wasn't long after while building her business and making connections, she reconnected with a young man she was smitten with in college and they began talking again. Welcome, Justin Dore, into the picture. They knew there was something special between them so Justin moved from Florida to Texas to find out if what was special was actually "meant to be." It was! After a few years of dating and building their business together, they were married in 2016.

Over the next several years Sara and Justin built deep relationships with everyone around them. Amazing lines of sponsorship through the Galas, Angles, Markeiwicz, Leininger, Berendes, and especially the Invictus Team. If a team was in the Dallas metro they met and knew Sara and Justin. Not to mention the impact they made on their church family at Shoreline City over the years, if you met Sara and Justin you immediately knew there was something special there. You just wanted to know them. Justin's smile always made his eyes sparkle and the passion and determination they had together made those around them feel encouraged to take on their own challenges.

Time flies when you're having fun and a few years later they welcomed their first child into the picture. Their energetic, beautiful daughter Zoey joined the family in 2019. Sara and Justin don't do anything halfway. They welcomed their second little girl, Ivy, in 2022. What a perfect family! The only thing missing was a dream Justin had his entire life, he wanted twins. As the Lord would have it, they were blessed with the perfect set of twins. Makayla (Kayla) and Malakai (Kai) Dore burst onto the scene in February of 2024. Their family is now complete and perfect in every way.

Unfortunately, this perfect story has a chapter no one would have wanted to read but we have faith in God's plan that he will work all things for good for those who believe in Him. We are heartbroken to share that we lost Justin in November of 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Justin was the sole provider for his family, dedicating his life to ensuring their well-being while actively contributing to their local church and Amway business. His passing has left the family not only grieving the loss of a devoted husband and father but also grappling with significant uncertainty about what the future might hold.

Sara now faces the daunting challenge of raising her children while navigating medical bills, housing expenses, and the immediate needs of her young family. This campaign is a call to come together as a team, The Invictus Team, to give them the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives.

How You Can Help

Your generosity will help cover:

Outstanding medical bills.

Essential housing costs to keep the family safe and secure.

Daily living expenses, including food, clothing, and childcare.

Time and resources for Sara to plan for their future and adapt to their new reality.

Any amount, big or small, will make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, a simple word of encouragement can make the difference. Most importantly, hold them up in your prayers.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and support. Together, we can provide hope and stability to this family during this incredibly difficult time.