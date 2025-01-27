Hoping for some prayers, love, food and financial support for the Corey family.

Jake was with his brother and son target practicing in the late afternoon on Sunday, January 26, 2025. They were in the woods and as they were packing up to come home a gun accidentally fired. They think the bullet hit a rock and a fragment ricocheted into Jake's chest. They were on a hill with little reception but once down the hill, an ambulance met them and Jake was then life flighted to Emanuel hospital in Portland, OR.

Jake is in stable condition (Hallelujah!), as his scans came back good and we're thankful it didn't hit a major organ or cause severe bleeding. He did have some bleeding from a lung, in which a drain was placed. After meeting with his cardiologist today, however, the bullet fragment has a sharp edge between his lung and artery, so they are considering surgery to remove it on Wednesday. We anticipate he still has a few days in the hospital as well.

Please pray for the entire family. They have all had a traumatic experience. May God soak them in His peace and love. We are hoping to raise enough money to cover their medical expenses in order to support a family who always is first in line to help others. In addition, here is the Meal Train Sign-Up: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gd7eol

Thank you so much for your support and consideration,

Thea Cutsforth and Kelsey Cordill



