Supporting Jim Conlee - Brotherly Love in Action

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $7,550
Campaign funds will be received by Jim Conlee
Brotherly Love is especially vital in times of need. Our brother, Jim Conlee, could use our love in the form of financial support for relocation fees and bills. He plans to continue his career as a Public Adjuster in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, and eventually start a mobile food ministry to bring the light of Christ to an area near you.
First off, I would like you all to know that Jim (aka -The Conlee) came to me with a humble heart when I volunteered to help with this campaign. Like most of you, I met Jim online while in the live chat of the BardsFm podcast. Over the last several years, I’ve come to know Jim as a charming, compassionate, and warm-hearted man with a keen sense of humor.
In September of 2023, Jim endured the loss of his son, Sammy. His most recent hardship is discovering that his home, which his mother left him when she passed, is now being sold. This leads us to the heart of this campaign, and how your donations will go toward helping Jim relocate to the Dallas-Ft Worth area to continue his career as a Public Adjuster. Once he gets on his feet, Jim will be able to pursue his calling to create “Sammy’s Grill” -- A mobile food ministry bringing the Kingdom to you and me! You could say this will be a “Church Without Walls”- where we ALL can break bread together while sharing faith and fellowship. The goal of this ministry will be to bring back the love and light of Jesus to our own states and communities.
As always, giving as God leads is best practice. If prayer is what you are able to give, please consider asking God to bless the seeds being planted in this campaign. Pray they bloom into vines that envelop us all in the light of Christ through the mobile ministry we have all come to know as "Sammy’s Grill." Thank you for your support, and God bless!
God is good all the time. Blessings brother, Jim.
"And my God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." ~Philippians 4:19 NASB1995
Psalm 33:20 20 Our soul waits for the Lord; He is our help and our shield.
Hi Jim :-)
Thank you for all you do Brother!
God Bless you and your future endeavors.
May the Lord bless you in your move and endeavors.
May God’s blessings cover every step of your new journey. Bard’s Nation and Conlee family love you.
In honor of Sammy, prayers to Jim. Love from a BardsNation friend. 🙏🏼
God Bless You and Your's Conlee 🙏♥️💪🤗
The Conlee Be Blessed In Your Next Venture Carol
Blessings
We love you Jim. God bless!
I pray that God continues to bless you and all you do.
May God grant you the desire of your heart. May He abundantly bless you.
Be blessed in your journey!
Prayers from Kentucky
January 14th, 2025
BROTHERLY LOVE IN ACTION HAS MET ITS GOAL !!!
Thank you for supporting Jim (aka The Conlee), and for blessing him with your financial support and prayers. God is moving big, and we are honored to take this journey with you….God bless!!
“The generous soul will be made rich, And he who waters will also be watered himself.”
Proverbs 11:25 NKJV
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.