Supporting Jim Conlee - Brotherly Love in Action

“A friend loves at all times, And a brother is born for adversity.” -- Proverbs 17:17





Brotherly Love is especially vital in times of need. Our brother, Jim Conlee, could use our love in the form of financial support for relocation fees and bills. He plans to continue his career as a Public Adjuster in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, and eventually start a mobile food ministry to bring the light of Christ to an area near you.

First off, I would like you all to know that Jim (aka -The Conlee) came to me with a humble heart when I volunteered to help with this campaign. Like most of you, I met Jim online while in the live chat of the BardsFm podcast. Over the last several years, I’ve come to know Jim as a charming, compassionate, and warm-hearted man with a keen sense of humor.

In September of 2023, Jim endured the loss of his son, Sammy. His most recent hardship is discovering that his home, which his mother left him when she passed, is now being sold. This leads us to the heart of this campaign, and how your donations will go toward helping Jim relocate to the Dallas-Ft Worth area to continue his career as a Public Adjuster. Once he gets on his feet, Jim will be able to pursue his calling to create “Sammy’s Grill” -- A mobile food ministry bringing the Kingdom to you and me! You could say this will be a “Church Without Walls”- where we ALL can break bread together while sharing faith and fellowship. The goal of this ministry will be to bring back the love and light of Jesus to our own states and communities.

As always, giving as God leads is best practice. If prayer is what you are able to give, please consider asking God to bless the seeds being planted in this campaign. Pray they bloom into vines that envelop us all in the light of Christ through the mobile ministry we have all come to know as "Sammy’s Grill." Thank you for your support, and God bless!