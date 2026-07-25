The Church on the Corner Feature Film

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

There are people all around us carrying trauma, shame, and stories they think will never change. And right in the middle of those lives sits a church.

The question is whether the Church will stay on the sidelines or step into the work of bringing freedom.

What this film is

The Church on the Corner is a feature film set in Southwest Michigan. It tells the story of people who reach the end of themselves and encounter ordinary believers who decide to act.

This film is for those who have survived trauma and need to know hope is still possible.

It is also for Christians who have watched others struggle and wondered if they are meant to get involved.

Yes, you are.

Why now

I wrote this script years ago.

And I let fear convince me to wait.

I told myself I would move forward when I had more money, more help, more certainty. The project sat on a shelf while I worked on other things.

But maybe this is the exact moment it needs to happen, when it feels bigger than what I can handle, so that the credit belongs to God.

At the heart of this film is the message I had to learn myself:

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

How we tested the story

In 2023 we created The Testimony of Mrs. Evans, which follows the conversion of a high school teacher who becomes a key part of Cat’s journey in the feature.

What people connected with most was the sincerity. The weight of it felt real. And the moments where the spiritual world became visible helped audiences understand what prayer and salvation mean.

Those reactions told us it was time to tell the larger story.

Production details

We are producing a 70-minute feature film and plan to shoot July 13–28 in Southwest Michigan.

The story deals with difficult themes, but trauma is implied rather than graphic. Language is kept appropriate for younger viewers.

For any minors involved, parents or guardians are welcome on set at all times. Creating a safe, respectful environment is a priority.

Our goal

We are raising $30,000 to help cover real production needs:





Many people are already volunteering their time. We want to bless them as much as we are able.

What we are praying for

We are praying people meet Christ.

We are praying believers are reminded they are part of the mission.

We are praying someone who feels trapped discovers they are not alone.

How you can help

You can be involved by praying, sharing this campaign, volunteering, helping feed the team, sponsoring part of the production, or giving financially.

If God moves you to participate, we are grateful.

Our promise

We will handle every gift carefully and with transparency.

We want the people who help build this film to feel like it is theirs too.

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

If you want to see that message on the screen, we would love to have you with us.Supporter Recognition & Premiere Access





We want everyone who helps bring The Church on the Corner to life to feel like they are part of it. The following recognition levels are our way of saying thank you for partnering with this film.





$1-249 - Special Thanks





Name listed in the film credits under “Special Thanks.”

Because every contribution matters.





$100+ Early Digital Screening Access

Supporters who give $100 or more will receive a private early digital screening link before the film’s public release. (This applies in addition to any higher-tier recognition.)





$250-499 Premiere Invitation (1 Ticket)

One ticket to the official premiere screening.

Name listed in “Special Thanks.”

$500-999 Premiere Invitation: Two tickets to the official premiere screening.

Name listed in “Special Thanks.”

Bring a guest and celebrate with us.





$1,000-4999 - Associate Producer

Associate Producer credit in the film.

Two premiere tickets.

IMDb-eligible credit where applicable.

Early digital screening access.





Your support directly fuels production and post-production.





$5,000+ - Executive Producer





Executive Producer credit in the film.

Four premiere tickets with reserved seating.

Invitation to a small VIP reception before or after the screening.

IMDb-eligible credit where applicable.

Early digital screening access.





This level represents significant partnership in bringing the film to life.