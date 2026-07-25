GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

The Church on the Corner Feature Film

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$435 USD

Fundraiser created byAnthony Swisher

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shine! Media Productions

The Church on the Corner Feature Film

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

There are people all around us carrying trauma, shame, and stories they think will never change. And right in the middle of those lives sits a church.

The question is whether the Church will stay on the sidelines or step into the work of bringing freedom.

What this film is

The Church on the Corner is a feature film set in Southwest Michigan. It tells the story of people who reach the end of themselves and encounter ordinary believers who decide to act.

This film is for those who have survived trauma and need to know hope is still possible.

It is also for Christians who have watched others struggle and wondered if they are meant to get involved.

Yes, you are.

Why now

I wrote this script years ago.

And I let fear convince me to wait.

I told myself I would move forward when I had more money, more help, more certainty. The project sat on a shelf while I worked on other things.

But maybe this is the exact moment it needs to happen, when it feels bigger than what I can handle, so that the credit belongs to God.

At the heart of this film is the message I had to learn myself:

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

How we tested the story

In 2023 we created The Testimony of Mrs. Evans, which follows the conversion of a high school teacher who becomes a key part of Cat’s journey in the feature.

What people connected with most was the sincerity. The weight of it felt real. And the moments where the spiritual world became visible helped audiences understand what prayer and salvation mean.

Those reactions told us it was time to tell the larger story.

Production details

We are producing a 70-minute feature film and plan to shoot July 13–28 in Southwest Michigan.

The story deals with difficult themes, but trauma is implied rather than graphic. Language is kept appropriate for younger viewers.

For any minors involved, parents or guardians are welcome on set at all times. Creating a safe, respectful environment is a priority.

Our goal

We are raising $30,000 to help cover real production needs:


Many people are already volunteering their time. We want to bless them as much as we are able.

What we are praying for

We are praying people meet Christ.

We are praying believers are reminded they are part of the mission.

We are praying someone who feels trapped discovers they are not alone.

How you can help

You can be involved by praying, sharing this campaign, volunteering, helping feed the team, sponsoring part of the production, or giving financially.

If God moves you to participate, we are grateful.

Our promise

We will handle every gift carefully and with transparency.

We want the people who help build this film to feel like it is theirs too.

You don’t have to be scared anymore.

If you want to see that message on the screen, we would love to have you with us.Supporter Recognition & Premiere Access


We want everyone who helps bring The Church on the Corner to life to feel like they are part of it. The following recognition levels are our way of saying thank you for partnering with this film.


$1-249 - Special Thanks


Name listed in the film credits under “Special Thanks.”

Because every contribution matters.


$100+ Early Digital Screening Access

Supporters who give $100 or more will receive a private early digital screening link before the film’s public release. (This applies in addition to any higher-tier recognition.)


$250-499 Premiere Invitation (1 Ticket)

One ticket to the official premiere screening.

Name listed in “Special Thanks.”

$500-999 Premiere Invitation: Two tickets to the official premiere screening.

Name listed in “Special Thanks.”

Bring a guest and celebrate with us.


$1,000-4999 - Associate Producer

Associate Producer credit in the film.

Two premiere tickets.

IMDb-eligible credit where applicable.

Early digital screening access.


Your support directly fuels production and post-production.


$5,000+ - Executive Producer


Executive Producer credit in the film.

Four premiere tickets with reserved seating.

Invitation to a small VIP reception before or after the screening.

IMDb-eligible credit where applicable.

Early digital screening access.


This level represents significant partnership in bringing the film to life.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve