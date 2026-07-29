Reviving manly Christianity

Done watching our country surrender.

As Christians we are building a bold movement that speaks truth, defends our Christian heritage, and protects the freedoms that made Australia great. No more silent compromise. No more turning the other cheek while our culture is erased.

Through powerful videos, street outreach, events, and unapologetic messaging we are waking people up and calling Australia back to strength.

But this work comes at a cost — and the opposition is relentless.

We need your help to keep going.

Every dollar funds:

New video content and equipment

Public events and town halls

Printing bold materials and apparel

Legal and platform protection when they come after us





This is a battle for the soul of Australia.

If you believe freedom still belongs in this country, if you want your kids to grow up in a free and recognizable Australian nation, then stand with us.

Be a Peacemaker who actually protects the peace.

Every donation is a direct stand for faith and freedom.

Thank you and God bless you 🙏

The Christian Warrior Project