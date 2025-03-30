The Chosen Ones TV Series

The Chosen Ones is a live-action, Christian-based, superhero TV series. It is set in the heart of New York City, featuring a diverse cast of characters with superpowers, and deep Christian themes. Comparable franchises include X-Men, Justice League, and Heroes.

Logline: A team of young adults granted superpowers from God form to protect the world and fight against those who use their powers for evil all while preparing to fight a mysterious figure that is yet to arrive.





The Story

Synopsis:



The setting is modern day New York City. God has bestowed supernatural powers upon select individuals. A particular man known only as the Dark Figure, due to his shadow-like appearance and darkness powers, rises to cause chaos throughout the city. Eventually, he comes face to face with someone known as the Light Figure, the complete opposite of the Dark Figure. During their fateful battle, in the skies of New York City, the Light Figure loses and the Dark Figure sends him falling into the city below.

After the Light Figure disappears, Lorena Alvarez and Kenny Johnson decide to take matters into their own hands and recruit other people with powers to form a team and protect the city from the terror of the Dark Figure to defeat him. Now, Lorena and Kenny along with their new recruits, Mark Grover, Benjamin and Jeremy Graham, Zachary Morales, and Ashley Reese, all must try to live their lives as normally as they can, each with their own personal accomplishments and problems, while trying to discover the identity of the Dark Figure, what his plans and motives are, and the true reason why they have these powers. That answer can only be found from the Heavenly realm.

Genre & Production Info:

Multiple seasons planned



Action-Drama

TV-PG - TV-14 for action-violence and adult situations (presented modestly)





Why I Wrote The Chosen Ones



I first wrote The Chosen Ones in 2012 for a college semester project. I got an A-. I’ve always loved stories that focused on the intertwining lives of everyday-people who had bigger purposes in life. I also enjoy writing stories that people can relate to and characters that people love. I was also highly inspired by the after-school and Saturday morning 90's cartoons that I enjoyed growing up, so writing a superhero show with Christian-based elements was the perfect blend of all my interests when creating this story.

I wanted to share the Truth, love and thought-provoking messages that break stigmas. The Chosen Ones is a unique project because it is a Christian-based superhero TV series that takes place in New York City. The show reflects the diverse culture, backgrounds and communities of the characters while addressing everyday themes of normal and Christian life. There are many Christian films and TV shows that have been produced and almost none of them have been filmed in New York City. We Christians in the city have stories to tell too. We are not afraid to talk about theological and controversial topics that Christianity can address and we will delve into them through creative stories as wisely and respectfully as possible.

One of the themes that I'd like to give notable focus to is the Hispanic & Latino lifestyle. New York City has a significant Latino population and yet it is severely underrepresented in media. As a Puerto Rican in New York City, I have stories I want to tell that accurately represent the Latino population. Two of our main cast members are Latino and we have many more planned for recurring characters. And I hope to be able to give back to the Latino population beyond TV someday as well. That being said, New York City has a very diverse population and our cast reflects this, so we hope to accurately portray the city's population and explore the cultures of different characters.

Another significant theme I plan to address is masculinity. Being a man is an honor. Being a man is also not easy. I want to show through our male characters what it means to be man and what is true masculinity. Where each character shines as a man and where they are weak. And how brotherhood is critical. When one is burdened, his brothers will bear his burdens with him. When one is weak, his brothers are strong. This does not mean our female characters will be neglected. They are at the center of the story just like our male characters and they will get their time to shine and portray true femininity as well (especially with thanks to our female writers and story consultants). Masculinity is a personal theme to me so I want to personally address it.

I plan to give the opportunity to the cast and crew to use their artistic gifts and talents that God gave them to their highest potential. If any cast member has other talents beyond acting, such as singing, dancing or athletics, I'd love to write episodes that showcase their skills. Our awesome music composers have created theme music for every main character that will play in scenes that focus on them, in addition to the rest of the TV show score (the song in our pitch video was scored by one of our composers). Our story consultant team is comprised of comic book nerds and storytellers passionate about superhero and supernatural themes. You can also give it up to our amazing editor (who does editing, animation, and graphics) who has designed nearly all of our photos and edited our prototype teaser trailer you see in this page.

At the end of the day, we want to write good stories, share the Gospel, and make people think about life and how God is involved in it all, using superhero elements and our artistic, God-given gifts and talents.





How You Can Help

The pilot has been ready to go since 2012 and we finally filmed it (well about 75% of it) these last few months. Now, we are currently editing an official trailer and sizzle reel, which will present nearly all the scenes we were able to film. We didn't film about 25% of our pilot due to budget and time constraints and limited resources. Still, we were able to film scenes for the reel which we hope will help present a good idea of our show. The Chosen Ones takes place in New York City. If you know anything about New York City, then you know that nothing is ever easy so we're happy that we even got to complete production. However, we have stories to tell here in the city and with your help we can make that possible! We're now fundraising for legal and postproduction purposes.

Goal: $7,000 MINIMUM

This will help us cover legal matters including agents, LLCs, trademarks, and publications. Any additional funds will go to paying for extra amenities such as postproduction gear and our cast & crew since not everyone has been paid yet.



REMAINDER OF OUR TIMELINE & DISTRIBUTION (to be updated as things progress)

Ideally, this is what we are planning:



1) PostProduction - Editing our trailer and sizzle reel (currently in progress)

2) Private Screening - Local and Zoom private screenings of our trailer and sizzle reel

3) Fundraising - Completion of our fundraising

4) Legal - Pay for and complete all legal matters for this project

5) Pitching - Pitch to production companies/studios for full series funding

We are looking at multiple companies and studios that we can pitch to once the pilot is complete! This is a massive TV show and will need all the help we can get which is why we believe pitching to a studio will be our best path. Please feel free to contact me if you can help in any other way beyond crowdfunding.







Contact:

Robert Rivera Jr.

Series Creator & Showrunner

New York City, NY

Email: teamchosenonestv@gmail.com





Website (includes store with official TCO merch): https://www.thechosenones.net/

Facebook Page: The Chosen Ones (https://www.facebook.com/thechosenones.tv/)

Facebook Group: The Chosen Ones Fandom Community (https://www.facebook.com/groups/thechosenonestv)

Instagram: @thechosenones_tv (https://www.instagram.com/thechosenones_tv/)

IMDb: The Chosen Ones (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33512296/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk)





Pitch Deck available upon request.





Video de presentación doblado al español disponible en nuestro sitio web.





Thank you for supporting The Chosen Ones!

"For many are called, but few are chosen." - Matthew 22:14