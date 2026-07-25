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Helping Through Hard Times

Monthly Goal$6,000 USD
Total Raised$2,713 USD
Raised this month$300 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Harris

Helping Through Hard Times

A Steep Climb To Hope.

Covid hit everyone hard. Especially my family. When the world changed for everyone, China, where I've lived the last thirteen years, also changed their laws, making me lose my job I'd had for eight years. During that time, my wife and I opened a tea shop to keep us afloat...Which did, but only for a short while.

You see, after losing my job, life threw us another curveball when my wife’s father fell ill and needed significant support. Every penny we had was poured into medical bills and legal expenses for our son's American citizenship. It felt like the weight of the world was on our shoulders, trying to keep afloat financially while celebrating milestones and facing adversities together as a family, but we were able to make it for a while, but now, as another job comes to an end, and we're still faced with financial hardship, well, suffice to say, it's been hard.

So now, here I am, reaching out—not just because we need help but because I believe in human connection during tough times. This campaign isn’t just about numbers or goals; it's about reclaiming peace of mind for our family. It’s about still living life when everything seems stacked against us.

I want you to imagine the warmth of your own home, the comfort of a loving embrace after a long day. Picture that feeling in moments of despair—knowing there are people out there who believe in you and what you stand for. That's the power we need right now: the kind of support that reminds us not just that someone is watching but that they care deeply about our journey.

Your contribution, whether big or small, can transform from a donation into an investment in hope—a beacon of light during dark times. It’s more than money; it's validation and reassurance that we are seen, valued, and capable of overcoming hardships together.

Please, take a moment to reflect on your own support systems when you face challenges. Think about how much comfort even one kind word or gesture can bring. Now, imagine what collective kindness could do for us in this time of need.

Let’s turn yesterday's losses into today's legacy—together. 💙❤️🌍 #FamilyTogetherness

Your support means the world to me and my family. Let’s reclaim our peace of mind, one step at a time. Together, we can rise above this storm stronger than ever before! 🙏

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