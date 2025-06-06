Rebuilding Our Lives After Injustice

A Call for Support in Our Time of Need





Dear Friends and Supporters,

As we reflect on the last two years of our lives, we find ourselves overwhelmed by a sense of loss—not just for our freedom, but for the life we once cherished together. After 25 years of marriage, raising three children and welcoming three grandchildren into the world, we believed we had built a solid foundation. Yet, that foundation was shaken when we were illegally raided and jailed for exercising our right to free speech, a fundamental protection that should never be compromised.





The consequences of this experience have been profound and far-reaching. I faced an unimaginable situation where I lost my job due to being doxxed by law enforcement. As a result, I have been unable to find gainful employment, further compounded by a negative article on Canary Mission that has painted a false narrative about our lives. This has not only stripped me of my career, but it has also robbed us of the financial stability we worked hard to achieve.





Our court date looms just around the corner—two years and one month later, with the date falling eerily on Christmas Eve. We are filled with anxiety as we prepare for what feels like an uphill battle against the corruption we have witnessed within Douglas County's judicial system and sheriff’s department. The injustices we have faced compel us to believe that we may face the maximum penalties, which adds to our fear of the future.





In our struggle, we have already spent a week in jail and have been uprooted from our home, a place where I was born and raised and where countless memories were forged. It is a painful reminder of the life we had and the stability that has now been stripped away from us. We have reached a point where we must ask for support—not merely financial aid, but genuine compassion for what we have lost and the dire circumstances we continue to face.





We are seeking $10,000 to help cover the expenses associated with our ongoing court case, including legal fees and travel. These funds will give us a fighting chance to secure representation that can advocate for our rights and protect our family.





If you find it in your hearts to assist us in this troubling time, we would be immensely grateful. Your support means more than just financial relief; it symbolizes a stand against the injustices we are enduring. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering helping a family that is desperately trying to hold onto hope amid these trying times.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Mr. & Mrs. Catfish Jankins







