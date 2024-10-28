Supporting The Brown Family

Greetings and blessings to you all! My name is Robert Brown and I am humbly reaching out to ask for help in regards to raising funds in order to get our belongings out of storage. I know this is a challenging time we are living in and I know how financially tight it is for many and I don't take that lightly at all. My family and I relocated from Detroit, Michigan to Nevada last year in December. We decided to get a storage unit in Detroit to hold the majority of our belongings until we could arrange for a moving company to bring our belongings out to us. Unfortunately, when the day came to retrieve our belongings from storage so that the moving company can bring it out to us for the agreed upon price, they wanted to charge us nearly double the price because they said that we had more stuff than they thought, even though we talked for several months about everything that we had. Of course, we did not have that amount so we had to cancel the appointment. We paid a $1,000 deposit for their services, and unfortunately, they would not return it and we could not dispute the charge. Since then, we have been paying on our storage unit until we could figure out how to retrieve our belongings and as you could imagine, it has been a very expensive monthly cost to pay in order to not lose everything important that we have; pictures, furniture, children's toys, clothes, etc. Also, our storage unit fee has doubled in cost since we first got it.

Many of you know that the work that I do requires me to be on the road for several weeks at a time. Some of you may not know that the expenses I incurred, hotels, gas, food, etc. were not covered by the company I contracted with. I am happy to say that I have since secured another career so that I can get off of the road, but the income I will be making will be a pay cut initially. My wife is a stay-at-home mom currently because she homeschools our 3 older children and we also have a 4 year old, though she is looking to work part-time during the times I will be home.

I work very hard to provide for my family, but things have become incredibly challenging. I am seeking to raise funds to help with the costs for a rental car to travel to Detroit, a U-Haul truck, gas money, and miscellaneous expenses. If you feel so inclined to support our cause, we would be so appreciative and humbled by your generosity. We are cheerful and grateful to God for all His many blessings, even in the midst of this storm. Thank you for taking time to read our story. Prayers, well wishes, and whatever support you choose to give won't go unnoticed. Take care and God Bless! Christ is King!!