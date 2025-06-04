The Meadow Coffee House





Hello friends, family, and community!

We’re excited to invite you on our journey as we launch The Meadow Coffee House—a faith-inspired coffee cart designed to be a place of peace, connection, and good coffee for everyone who visits.





Our Story

The Meadow Coffee House is rooted in a simple dream: to create a welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and find comfort—just like the “green pastures and still waters” of Psalm 23. What began as a vision for a small café has now blossomed into a mobile coffee cart, allowing us to reach more people and serve our community wherever we’re needed most.





Our Mission

At The Meadow Coffee House, we believe a good cup of coffee can do more than wake you up—it can lift your spirits, spark new friendships, and offer a moment of rest in a busy world. Our goal is to create a place where everyone can experience the feeling of peace described in Psalm 23—a peace that comes from the presence of the Holy Spirit.





Our slogan says it all:Green Pastures. Still Waters. Good Coffee.





Where We Are Now

Right now, we’re starting with a simple coffee cart, offering:





Cold brew and drip coffee for that classic, comforting pick-me-up

Refreshing drinks to keep you cool and energized

Tasty snacks so you can enjoy a treat alongside your coffee





As we grow, we plan to expand our menu with more drink options and, one day, open a full brick-and-mortar coffee house!





Why We Need Your Help

Launching—even with a cart—comes with real costs: equipment, permits, supplies, and the finishing touches that make The Meadow truly special. Every donation, big or small, will help us:

Equip our cart with quality brewing tools



Source delicious coffee and fresh snacks

Create a peaceful, inviting atmosphere with beautiful branding and décor

Save toward our dream of a permanent coffee shop home





How You Can Be Part of The Meadow

Your generosity will help us open our cart and begin serving good coffee and good cheer across our town. We invite you to partner with us—whether through a donation, sharing our campaign, or simply keeping us in your prayers.

Thank you for believing in our dream and helping us sow seeds of peace, one cup at a time.





With gratitude,

The Meadow Coffee House Team