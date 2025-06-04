Campaign Image

Hello friends, family, and community!
We’re excited to invite you on our journey as we launch The Meadow Coffee House—a faith-inspired coffee cart designed to be a place of peace, connection, and good coffee for everyone who visits.

Our Story
The Meadow Coffee House is rooted in a simple dream: to create a welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and find comfort—just like the “green pastures and still waters” of Psalm 23. What began as a vision for a small café has now blossomed into a mobile coffee cart, allowing us to reach more people and serve our community wherever we’re needed most.

Our Mission
At The Meadow Coffee House, we believe a good cup of coffee can do more than wake you up—it can lift your spirits, spark new friendships, and offer a moment of rest in a busy world. Our goal is to create a place where everyone can experience the feeling of peace described in Psalm 23—a peace that comes from the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Our slogan says it all:Green Pastures. Still Waters. Good Coffee.

Where We Are Now
Right now, we’re starting with a simple coffee cart, offering:

Cold brew and drip coffee for that classic, comforting pick-me-up
Refreshing drinks to keep you cool and energized
Tasty snacks so you can enjoy a treat alongside your coffee

As we grow, we plan to expand our menu with more drink options and, one day, open a full brick-and-mortar coffee house!

Why We Need Your Help
Launching—even with a cart—comes with real costs: equipment, permits, supplies, and the finishing touches that make The Meadow truly special. Every donation, big or small, will help us:
  • Equip our cart with quality brewing tools
  • Source delicious coffee and fresh snacks
  • Create a peaceful, inviting atmosphere with beautiful branding and décor
  • Save toward our dream of a permanent coffee shop home

How You Can Be Part of The Meadow

Your generosity will help us open our cart and begin serving good coffee and good cheer across our town. We invite you to partner with us—whether through a donation, sharing our campaign, or simply keeping us in your prayers.

Thank you for believing in our dream and helping us sow seeds of peace, one cup at a time.

With gratitude,
The Meadow Coffee House Team
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you 🙏

Sweet T Hartman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Excited for yall...Congrats!

Tamela
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that God blesses your obedience and The Bean of Life abundantly!

Hiccups and Tastings!!

June 4th, 2025

Hey friends and supporters,

We wanted to give you a quick update on our journey with The Meadow Coffee House! Like any big dream, there have been a few bumps in the road. Our opening date is being pushed back a bit due to some unexpected challenges with the cart itself and the health department’s requirements. We’re working closely with Montgomery County to make sure everything is in perfect order and up to code. It’s taking a little longer than hoped, but we’re committed to doing things the right way!


On a much brighter note, we hosted our very first tasting event! It was such a joy to finally share what we’ve been brewing (literally). We received some fantastic feedback and honest notes from our taste testers, and we’re already working to implement those suggestions so we can serve up the best drinks and treats possible.


Thank you for sticking with us, supporting, praying, and cheering us on. Every bit of encouragement means the world as we press forward. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have a new launch date—promise!


With gratitude,

 Kelly and Greg

"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47

Update #1- We Purchased a Cart!!!

May 26th, 2025

Praise God! we found a beautiful coffee cart and were able to purchase it! We pick it up this week!!! 

Update Update #1- We Purchased a Cart!!! Image

