Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Roland
How You Can Be Part of The Meadow
Your generosity will help us open our cart and begin serving good coffee and good cheer across our town. We invite you to partner with us—whether through a donation, sharing our campaign, or simply keeping us in your prayers.
God bless you 🙏
Excited for yall...Congrats!
Praying that God blesses your obedience and The Bean of Life abundantly!
June 4th, 2025
Hey friends and supporters,
We wanted to give you a quick update on our journey with The Meadow Coffee House! Like any big dream, there have been a few bumps in the road. Our opening date is being pushed back a bit due to some unexpected challenges with the cart itself and the health department’s requirements. We’re working closely with Montgomery County to make sure everything is in perfect order and up to code. It’s taking a little longer than hoped, but we’re committed to doing things the right way!
On a much brighter note, we hosted our very first tasting event! It was such a joy to finally share what we’ve been brewing (literally). We received some fantastic feedback and honest notes from our taste testers, and we’re already working to implement those suggestions so we can serve up the best drinks and treats possible.
Thank you for sticking with us, supporting, praying, and cheering us on. Every bit of encouragement means the world as we press forward. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have a new launch date—promise!
With gratitude,
Kelly and Greg
"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
May 26th, 2025
Praise God! we found a beautiful coffee cart and were able to purchase it! We pick it up this week!!!
