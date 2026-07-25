Support Quincy Lee On American Streets

TheBCPreacher and On American Streets w/Quincy Lee is 100% viewer funded media. We focus on covering events that are occurring throughout the USA. Your donations is what allows us to provide live, unedited coverage. Whether it’s the political rallies, protests, school board meetings, or covering different movements across the United States, our mission is to provide you with coverage from all perspectives. We are America and Americans First and will never apologize for standing for the United States of America and providing opinions from all sides of the spectrum. God Bless each of you. A heartfelt thank you for your support and donations.