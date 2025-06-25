Supporting the Bain Ministry

Our primary goal for marriage and ministry is to glorify the Lord and join Him in bringing His kingdom come on earth! Our everyday ministry includes discipleship, house church, and anything else that the Lord calls us to. We love seeing lives transformed as they encounter the presence of the Living God! The Lord has always provided everything we need as we submit to Him in obedience, so this is just in invitation to participate and support what He is doing in our community! We would love to share more testimonies and answer any questions you may have! All glory to the Lord!!

Our listed fundraising goal is the amount we are paying in medical bills monthly from our miscarriage, so anything fundraiser will go towards paying those off! :)