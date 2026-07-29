I woke up and tried ripping the plugs out of my arms.

I was confused. Why was in a strange bed? I was in the hospital.

I fell ...again. I have epilepsy and sometimes I randomly black out. It's been interesting because I'm trying to convince everyone I can walk. I walk with my left foot. My right foot is pointless.

With that being said, I've been out of work for the past month. I've been waking every morning, put on my makeup and warm smile in hopes of one yes. Then I got the news I've been knowing I'd here eventually...I'm being kicked out.

I have -$236 in my account. I just need $1500 by Wednesday. Whoever helps, I will pay you back whether you want money, clothes, a meal, or help exposure with your brand.

I have enough medicine for the month but I can't take it sleeping outside underneath a tree. However you can help is greatly appreciated.

I want to make this clear, this is 101% my fault. I hadn't been taking my epileptic medicine. I didn't think I needed to. Please, help me stay home.