The Adam Lee Family

This Give Send Go is set for The Adam and Tawna Lee Family. As residents of Oklahoma we deal with some unsavory weather and the Spring of 24 has been especially tough. On the night of Saturday May 25 and into the early morning of Sunday the 26th strong storms moved across Tulsa County and into Rogers and other counties east. The Lee family was taking shelter inside the home as Adam Lee was thrown and separated from his wife, three children and mother. The home was picked up carried several feet and then toppled down on its end. Adam was unconscious for some time and then began a painful search for his family. So much debris was piled upon his wife and mother that they did not survive the trauma. However, by some miracle the children did and are being treated for serious injuries in the hospital.

The family will need to not only rebuild a home but all their personal property, medical expenses, funerals and other unknowns all will be a lot financially. We are family in the State of Oklahoma and we’ve all spent many nights praying the weatherman was wrong this time. So if you can help this family with a donation it would be greatly received.



