Develop The Investiture digital platform

The Investiture: A GiveSendGo Campaign





For centuries, the ideals of faith, service, and honour have inspired men and women to live by a higher calling, one of duty, virtue, and generosity.





In today's fast-changing world, these timeless values are at risk of being forgotten. That is why I founded The Investiture (theinvestiture.substack.com), an independent international magazine devoted to the living legacy of the Chivalric Orders in modern society.





Since its launch in March 2024, under the Royal Patronage of H.R.H. Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and with the patronage of the International Commission for Orders of Chivalry, The Investiture has grown into a truly global community:





🌍 Nearly 10,000 subscribers across more than 100 countries





📖 A steady rhythm of original research, interviews, and reporting on the Chivalric Orders, royal and dynastic houses, state honours, and the nobility

🤝 A trusted, serious, and independent voice in a field too often neglected or misrepresented





⚔️ Why We Are Raising Funds





The Investiture has reached this point through dedication rather than capital. To carry the mission forward and to do it properly, we now need your support.





Your contribution will help us strengthen The Investiture across three essential areas:

Content. Commissioning original scholarly articles, interviews, archival research, and high-quality photography, and translating our work into more languages so that it can reach readers in their own tongue.





Structure. Building a sustainable editorial foundation, investing in design and in the digital platform that carries our work, and putting in place the professional framework a publication of this standing deserves.





Distribution. Expanding our reach to new audiences and regions, supporting events and partnerships, and exploring a future print edition so that the magazine can take its place among the great periodicals of its tradition.





🛡️ Join Us in This Mission





The story of chivalry is not only history. It is humanity at its best.





By giving to The Investiture, you are helping preserve a noble tradition of courage, faith, and service, and carrying it forward as a guiding light for the present.





Every contribution, however modest, brings us closer to that goal. Thank you for standing with us.





Sandro Baričević, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Investiture

The story of chivalry is not only history — it is humanity at its best.

By giving to The Investiture, you are helping preserve a noble tradition of courage, compassion, and faith for the generations to come.

Together, we can ensure that the light of chivalry continues to shine. ✨





Yours sincerely,

Sandro Baricevic, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Investiture