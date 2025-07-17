Schmidt Family Expenses

Many people know, love, and respect Justus and Sarah (Robinson) Schmidt. They are a down to earth, hard working couple who are devoted to their daughter Esther. Sarah was born with a heart defect which initially was repaired at birth but it was known that eventually there would come a time when further surgical repair would need to happen. That time is now, giving those of us who care for this family and their extended families an opportunity to show them love and support. Due to the level of care required for the extensive surgery and the location of Sarah’s cardiology team, they will be in Oklahoma City at the minimum of 2 weeks, potentially longer. Esther is 1 1/2, and to reduce an extensive separation period from Justus and Sarah, their parents will be rotating staying with Esther at a nearby hotel. By donating, you would be assisting Justus and Sarah in covering gas, food, and lodging costs. There will also be a 12 week recovery period for Sarah upon her discharge home. I want to be clear that all that Justus and Sarah have asked for is prayer. Prayers for surgical staff to have steady hands, a successful procedure, quick recovery, and for Esther to remain happy and healthy during this stretch of time. If you’d like, mark July 22nd in your calendars to be thinking of Sarah. That being said, every little bit counts and if you feel led to contribute, you would be blessing this family of 3 immensely. 100% of donations go directly to the family, Sarah is the direct beneficiary. Thank you for your time and consideration.