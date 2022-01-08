Support the Clark's

On February 8 2021 Matthew and Christy were arrested for attending the Save America rally in DC. They were not violent and did not touch anything while they were inside the capitol which was maybe for 10 minutes Unfortunately at this time the Clark's can't discuss the facts of that day..

During the summer the Clark's have been told by their employer they were no longer needed and has been unable to even receive a interview for a job. Christy has been diagnosed with multiple health issues since and has multiple Dr's Appointments every week. Which some Appointments are a hour drive from their home and most of the Appointments are a 30 min drive from their home.

The Clark's are in need of help with legal and financial needs since the loss of income. Any help is greatly appreciated.