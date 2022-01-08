Support the Clark's

Raised:
USD $3,300
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Clark
On February 8 2021 Matthew and Christy were arrested for attending the Save America rally in DC. They were not violent and did not touch anything while they were inside the capitol which was maybe for 10 minutes Unfortunately at this time the Clark's can't discuss the facts of that day..
During the summer the Clark's have been told by their employer they were no longer needed and has been unable to even receive a interview for a job. Christy has been diagnosed with multiple health issues since and has multiple Dr's Appointments every week. Which some Appointments are a hour drive from their home and most of the Appointments are a 30 min drive from their home.
The Clark's are in need of help with legal and financial needs since the loss of income. Any help is greatly appreciated.
Hope you can stay strong in the face of this vicious injustice. So so many cannot believe the unfairness and have tried to help in many ways , however we now work for the seemingly Only viable path to an end to this travesty. Please know that you are not alone or forgotten. We hope and work for real justice later this year.
God bless and good luck to you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.