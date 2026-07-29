The Worship Experience, Inc.

The Worship Experience (TWE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2022 with a clear and powerful mission:To unite churches, empower communities, and share the life-changing power of God’s Word by taking Christ and authentic worship beyond the walls and into the heart of the community.





Through strategic outreach and spirit-led events, we work to break down barriers, build bridges, and bring healing, hope, and love to those we serve.

Since then, we’ve hosted countless Worship Experience events, launched the annual Fall Worship Festival, and are now preparing to open a dedicated space where anyone can step into the presence of God—anytime, day or night.





We are working on our fourth annual city wide event in Pensacola, Florida, and we are asking to raise the amount needed to keep the event free to the public, while covering the cost for the venue, security, talent, and other needs to make the event safe and enjoyable for all to come. We are also in process of securing a permanent location for our office space so that we can build and grow. The support we are seeking is for the current event and future endeavors to come.



