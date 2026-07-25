The Woods Gap Year Programs

​My name is Ameenah, and I am excited to share that I will be participating in The Woods Gap Year program. My primary goal for this year is to strengthen my foundation in Christ before stepping out into the world.

​During this program, I will be taking deep dives into Scripture, examining the lives of key biblical figures and studying the lessons we can apply from their journeys. Beyond classroom study, I will also participate in a wilderness canoe trip and conclude the program with a mission trip to Honduras, where I will put everything I have learned into practice.

​Thank you so much for your time and consideration. Any financial support or prayers you can offer toward this journey would be greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Ameenah