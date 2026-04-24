The Widowmaker

Hi everyone,

Seeking a bit of help in Upstate, NY (Rochester area),We’re a family of 6( Myself, Wife, Son with Autism, 8m/o daughter, A Dog and a Cat) doing our best to manage on a tight budget, but we’re facing a safety and property issue that we need help with.

As you can see in the photo, we have several tall evergreen trees on our property that have become a real problem. One in the center is completely dead/dying, with bare branches that could break off in wind or storms. The surrounding trees are very tall and close to our house, power lines, and yard areas where the kids play. We’ve had concerns about falling limbs, potential damage to our home or vehicles, and general safety risks — especially with young children around.

Professional tree removal for these large trees (including the dead one) is estimated to cost several thousand dollars. This includes safe takedown, stump grinding if needed, and debris removal. We’ve already been quoted and confirmed it’s necessary to prevent bigger (and more expensive) problems down the road.

Any donation — even $5, $10, or $25 — would make a huge difference and go directly toward getting these problem trees removed safely. We’re incredibly grateful for any support from our community, friends, and family. Your help will keep our yard safer for the kids and protect our home.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Ryan & Family

Rochester, NY



