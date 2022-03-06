The White House Story

Hello All, my name is Katie and I have 4 boys and a wonderful husband. My Husband was laid off work and since I’ve had to go back to work but I had to be selective with my jobs because I have a lot of health issues that require me to see 12 specialists, it’s been a constant struggle.We lost a car and having trouble funding our basic needs especially having one car that doesn’t even fit us all …. . Not to mention it’s my oldest son senior year , so if you have one / had one you know what that cost. I will never question again how people do it , this is a very humbling stage in our life !! We would appreciate any help.