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The way she came!

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$120 USD

Fundraiser created byTasha Goulden

The way she came!

My daughter, Sarah Goulden. When I was pregnant with her , I noticed she stopped moving in mine eighth month. I got rushed to the hospital, I felt that her life was in danger. She was losing 10 hours of frequent oxygen I had to go into an emergency C-section with no epidural as she flatline three times in my stomach before she came. Welcome to the world, baby girl. The doctors came to me and told me she had a 15% chance living until she was two. They gave me a choice to let her live or to let her go and God spoke to me that day and he told me you’d be doing it all on your own. Well, I told God I would do anything that I need to do to keep her alive! She was on dialysis until she was three years old. “ God proved them wrong. Telling me I’ll be doing all the medical stuff for her by myself”we were scheduled to go into surgery together for me to give her my kidney a deceased one showed up the day before we went with that one that can you fail three years ago. She’s back on dialysis she’s 14 years old. I been a single mom with three kids and with Sarah having medical problems It can be challenging.. There’s a few things that we would need to consider before being able to get Sarah back on the kidney transplant list for Sarah to receive that kidney. Living situation, enough room for caregiving for the best care for Sarah when she gets her transplant that she needs and for all the steps forward that we need to take to help her receive a gift of not being hooked up to a machine every day for her to live her life a little bit more normal.

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