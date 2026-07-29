The Way Back Faith Recovery and Fintech Revival

1. My Roots: Family, Debt, and the Grace of the Church

I was born into a family of modest means, the eldest of three siblings. I watched my mother work from dawn until dusk to put us through school until her body finally gave out. She was diagnosed with Scleroderma, a condition that requires expensive monthly medication. To help, my younger brother dropped out of school halfway through to start working.

When I first started my career, my salary was barely enough to cover rent and food. I couldn't even afford a security deposit. It was the brothers and sisters in my church who stepped in, lending me money for living expenses and paying my rent deposit. That was when I first truly learned: "It is more blessed to give than to receive." I thought that if I just worked hard enough, I could finally take the burden off my mother's shoulders.

Then came a harder blow: my father was diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer. It was too late for a transfer to a larger hospital. The doctors showed us the scans and told us the tumor was so large it might rupture during transit. Surgery was not an option. But the truth was, even if surgery had been possible, our family couldn't have afforded it. A profound sense of helplessness swallowed me.

I still remember a late night in the hospital. I saw my father sitting in a corner, quietly smoking. I raised my voice and scolded him because the doctor had strictly forbidden smoking and drinking. For years afterward, I played that scene back in my mind. I wondered: What was my father thinking at that moment? Was he as terrified and helpless as I was?

During his hospitalization, despite being in constant pain, he worried that my staying with him would cost me my job. He told me, "I’m fine here, go back to work." I listened to him. Shortly after I returned to work, while I was at church listening to a sermon, my mother called a second time. She said, "Your father is gone. Come home with your sister."

I broke down. I no longer had a father. For years, I lived with the regret that if I had known he only had a few months left, I would have quit my job—even if it meant earning nothing—just to be by his side until the end. That helplessness became a permanent hole in my heart.

2. Floating Wealth: A Trial of Faith

Perhaps God heard my prayers. I stumbled into the world of blockchain. I started with nothing but "airdrops," once receiving a $5,000 reward. Later, I invested $1,000 in an early project that grew to a peak value of approximately $350,000. Before I knew it, my paper wealth approached $1 million.

I thought this was God’s mercy, providing me the means to care for my mother. I even planned to open a shop for ministry—a place to invite people to know God. But the Bible warns us not to set our hopes on "uncertain riches." A series of unbelievable disasters followed:

The Technical "Cage": My $350,000 investment was held in a wallet with a permanent, unchangeable password. The platform never disclosed this limitation. By the time I realized I couldn't log back in, the platform announced it was shutting down. I held every recovery key, yet I was locked out of my own vault forever. The Industry Collapse: Then came the FTX collapse, which shook the foundation of the crypto world. Like many others, my remaining assets were trapped in a platform everyone thought was "too big to fail." The Weariness of Seeking Justice: Since October 2025, my trading platform (Exness) suffered repeated outages during market volatility. I spent over half a year filing complaints with regulators (FSA), only to find that "mediation" was often a shadow of corporate interest. The Price of Trust: I was managing funds for friends based on mutual trust without formal contracts. When they faced family emergencies and needed their money back during a market downturn, I had to liquidate positions at the worst possible time and even used my own savings to cover their losses.

I was exhausted to my very soul.

3. In the Depths: Almost Giving Up

After everything, I hid myself. I was ashamed to face my teachers at the church. I felt I had squandered God’s blessing. I became cynical and prideful without realizing it. In my darkest moments, I contemplated suicide. I even thought: If someone would just give me a sum of money to fix this, I would marry them regardless of who they were.

I was terrified of how disappointed my church family would be if they knew what I had become. I locked myself in the dark and asked God, "Have You given up on me?"

Then, I received a message from a sister in the church. She said:

"Believe this no matter what: the Father is faithful. Remember the story of the Prodigal Son? As long as you are willing to turn back, He is always there waiting for you."

Last night, I reopened The Purpose Driven Life. It reminded me that the Church is a kingdom that cannot be shaken. No matter the strength of the "gates of hell"—be it hurricanes, earthquakes, or personal bankruptcy—nothing can destroy what Jesus built. Nothing can separate us from His love.

I realized: I should be reaching out to my "family," not suffering in isolation.

4. A New Beginning: Technical Revival and the 10% Pledge

Today, I am clearing the fog from my mind. Though the capital is gone, the technical logic God gave me remains. I have developed several trading assistant tools and Fintech products, and I already have my first paying users.

My system is now more disciplined and converged. By monitoring key positions and price movements within specific intervals, I have built a robust framework for the future.

I am launching this fundraiser to secure the "seed capital" needed to scale these Fintech products and re-enter the market professionally. I make this pledge:

Once I return to profitability, I will dedicate 10% of my profits to help those who have suffered similar sudden disasters—those who are in their darkest hour and need a hand to pull them up. I know what it feels like to have nothing left, and I know that sometimes, one helping hand is all it takes to save a life.

Thank you for listening to my story and witnessing my hidden struggles. Please pray for me.