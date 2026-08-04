The Warhawks Armed Drill Team

The Waller High School Air Force JROTC Armed Drill Team,The Warhawks, is working to raise funds for essential rifle parts so our cadets can spin and perform with their rifles. These parts are critical for training, competing, and winning at drill meets throughout the season. Our ultimate goal is to compete at the All-Service Drill Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida, and we need new rifles parts to get there and represent Waller with pride. Every contribution helps us stay competitive and chase that national stage.