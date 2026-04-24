The Walking Wives

We are on a mission to teach wives what it means to be a biblical wife, to love our husbands the way the lord intended us to. Since we are unable to grow our ministry at the church, we are looking for funding to have our own space to spread the word to woman in all areas of their marriages. Helping them grow closer to their husbands through Christ. We meet once a week for an hour and a half and discuss topics such as communication, proverbs 31 woman, forgiveness, and what is a biblical wife. Please help us continue this mission to strengthen marriages through Christ.