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The view from the asphalt

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Nash

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Nash

The view from the asphalt

There was a time when the world was wide, but I was entirely blind to it. In the worst years of my life, drug abuse didn’t just take my possessions; it stripped away the architecture of who I was. It took the trust of the people I loved, the jobs that gave me purpose, and eventually, it took everything down to the bare dirt. When you are in the thick of it, you don't notice the walls closing in until you're sitting in the wreckage of a life you don't recognize anymore.

But I fought my way out. I climbed out of that darkness, inch by agonizing inch.

Today, I am clean. I am working. I am the man my family deserves someone who shows up, someone who is present, someone who looks at the future instead of hiding from the past. There is a quiet, profound pride in standing on solid ground again, looking at a life built on honesty and hard work.

Yet, there is a strange, exhausting paradox about rebuilding. You can fix your soul, mend your relationships, and prove your reliability, but the physical world doesn’t automatically smooth itself out to match your internal growth. Right now, the biggest threat to everything I’ve built isn’t temptation it’s transportation.

The Premium on Poverty

Living without a vehicle in a world designed strictly for wheels is a specific kind of purgatory. It is a daily exercise in moving mountains just to cross the street.

Every single morning starts with a calculus of time and survival. To get to work on time, the day has to begin hours before the alarm should logically go off. If it’s a patchwork of public transit, it’s a gamble against schedules that don't care if you get fired. If it's relying on rideshares, it is a bleeding wound in the weekly budget watching hard-earned money vanish into a screen just for the privilege of commuting to a place to earn more money.

The lack of a car feels like a hole that deepens the harder you try to climb out of it.

 The Time Tax: Hours spent waiting on curbs or walking along shoulders are hours stolen from my family.

 The Financial Trap: The money spent on stop-gap transportation is the exact capital needed to buy a reliable vehicle, trapping me in a closed loop.

 The Invisible Barrier: You want to accept the extra shift, you want to pick up the groceries without it being a military operation, you want to take your family to the park on a sunny Saturday but every simple human desire is filtered through the grueling question: How do we get there?

It is incredibly humbling to look at your family, knowing you have the work ethic, the sobriety, and the desire to give them the world, but finding yourself grounded by four missing wheels.

The End of the Line

The hardest part isn’t the walking; it’s the silence that comes after you’ve asked for help and run out of places to turn.

I have done the homework. I have sat on the phone for hours, filled out the endless PDF forms, and spoken to every caseworker, local charity, state agency, and non-profit program in the book. I’ve reached out to vehicle-donation programs, faith-based initiatives, and community reintegration grants.

And every time, the result is a polite variation of the same narrative:

"You don't meet this specific criteria."

"Our funding for this quarter is depleted."

"The waitlist is twelve months long.”


It feels like a cruel irony. When I was destroying my life, the downward slope was seamless. But now that I am doing everything right holding down a job, paying taxes, loving my family, staying clean the system feels entirely rigid. I am too employed to qualify for basic emergency aid, but not liquid enough to walk onto a dealership lot and buy a car outright. I’ve exhausted every avenue, used up every contact, and knocked on every door until my knuckles are raw.





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