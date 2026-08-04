GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

The UNITY Tour Mural Project — #GDIM

Goal$19,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGod Did It Movement

Fundraiser funds will be received by God Did It Movement

The UNITY Tour Mural Project — #GDIM

Every city has walls. Some are cracked, forgotten, covered in the marks of hard times. But a wall is just a canvas waiting for a story — and the story we're bringing is Jesus.


My name is Ben Keller. I'm a Christian graffiti mural artist and a movement leader with the God Did It Movement, and I've partnered with GiveSendGo to carry a vision I can't shake: to travel with the UNITY pop-up tour and turn blank, broken, and neglected walls into living declarations of hope. Not to make a name for myself — but to leave behind something the community keeps long after we've packed up and driven to the next city.


The Vision

Here's how it works. At each stop on the UNITY tour, we build wooden pop-up walls right on site — fresh canvases raised up in the middle of a city that needs encouragement. I paint them live, in the open, where anyone walking by can stop, watch, ask questions, and feel the presence of something bigger than the noise of their day. And when we leave? The art stays. We gift those walls to the community as a permanent reminder that they are seen, they are loved, and God has not forgotten them.


But we're not just painting the walls we build. We're going after the actual walls of these cities — the big ones, the high ones, the eyesores everyone's stopped noticing. With the right equipment, we can reach them and transform them into beacons of beauty and faith that entire neighborhoods will drive past every single day.


Where Your Gift Goes

This kind of vision takes real resources, and every dollar goes straight into the mission:

  1. Building the wooden pop-up walls — lumber, hardware, and construction so we have fresh canvases at every stop
  2. Paint and supplies — the spray, the color, the materials that bring each mural to life
  3. Rental equipment — sky lifts and gear to safely reach the high walls that would otherwise be impossible to touch

Every gift helps us roll into the next city ready to work, ready to build, and ready to bless.


The Heart Behind It

This isn't about art for art's sake. It's about hope. It's about a mom walking her kids past a wall that now says God loves you in living color. It's about a person who feels invisible seeing beauty rise up in a place everyone else gave up on. As a movement leader of the God Did It Movement, standing alongside GiveSendGo, I'm asking you to help us raise love, share hope, and bring the name of Jesus to the areas that need Him most.


"Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." — Matthew 5:16


The Ask

Will you partner with us? Whether you give $10 or $1,000, you become part of every wall we paint and every life that's touched by it. And if you can't give — pray. Pray for open doors, safe travels, and for the hearts that will be reached in each city. Then share this campaign so it reaches the people God wants to move.


Let's paint hope across this nation together.

Because God did it — and He's not done yet.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Animal/Pets
Please Help Bringing Our Baby to the USA
Raised: $3,720 USD
Goal: $3,700 USD
Please Help Bringing Our Baby to the USA

We are a family of five who arrived in the United States on January 12, 2026, as refugees. Our little dog Fudge stayed behind with my sister, but that...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $1,010 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,380 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $615 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,825 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve