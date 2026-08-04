The UNITY Tour Mural Project — #GDIM

Every city has walls. Some are cracked, forgotten, covered in the marks of hard times. But a wall is just a canvas waiting for a story — and the story we're bringing is Jesus.





My name is Ben Keller. I'm a Christian graffiti mural artist and a movement leader with the God Did It Movement, and I've partnered with GiveSendGo to carry a vision I can't shake: to travel with the UNITY pop-up tour and turn blank, broken, and neglected walls into living declarations of hope. Not to make a name for myself — but to leave behind something the community keeps long after we've packed up and driven to the next city.





The Vision

Here's how it works. At each stop on the UNITY tour, we build wooden pop-up walls right on site — fresh canvases raised up in the middle of a city that needs encouragement. I paint them live, in the open, where anyone walking by can stop, watch, ask questions, and feel the presence of something bigger than the noise of their day. And when we leave? The art stays. We gift those walls to the community as a permanent reminder that they are seen, they are loved, and God has not forgotten them.





But we're not just painting the walls we build. We're going after the actual walls of these cities — the big ones, the high ones, the eyesores everyone's stopped noticing. With the right equipment, we can reach them and transform them into beacons of beauty and faith that entire neighborhoods will drive past every single day.





Where Your Gift Goes

This kind of vision takes real resources, and every dollar goes straight into the mission:

Building the wooden pop-up walls — lumber, hardware, and construction so we have fresh canvases at every stop Paint and supplies — the spray, the color, the materials that bring each mural to life Rental equipment — sky lifts and gear to safely reach the high walls that would otherwise be impossible to touch



Every gift helps us roll into the next city ready to work, ready to build, and ready to bless.





The Heart Behind It

This isn't about art for art's sake. It's about hope. It's about a mom walking her kids past a wall that now says God loves you in living color. It's about a person who feels invisible seeing beauty rise up in a place everyone else gave up on. As a movement leader of the God Did It Movement, standing alongside GiveSendGo, I'm asking you to help us raise love, share hope, and bring the name of Jesus to the areas that need Him most.





"Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." — Matthew 5:16





The Ask

Will you partner with us? Whether you give $10 or $1,000, you become part of every wall we paint and every life that's touched by it. And if you can't give — pray. Pray for open doors, safe travels, and for the hearts that will be reached in each city. Then share this campaign so it reaches the people God wants to move.





Let's paint hope across this nation together.

Because God did it — and He's not done yet.