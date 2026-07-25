The United Effort

The funds raised from this advertising. Will be used to buy property in Falisabad Pakistan. We will build an orphanage and a food bank for the community of that city.

We already have people in place there.

And we would do the same thing in Lahora Pakistan. Also in Kenya Africa we will do the same thing. Also in Uganda Africa we will do the same thing. We have people in all of these places. We are all set to begin. All that we lack now is the funding. We can reach all of our goals with this amount of funds. I pray God touch your hearts to help these beautiful people that desperately needs our help.