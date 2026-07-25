The unexpected loss of Michael Turner's Life

At 7am on July 1, 2026 my brother Michael Turner was home just waking up feeling very ill. He was not feeling like his normal self the night before and his wife Maureen urged him to go to the E.R but Michael decided to sleep it off . So this morning before he awoke Maureen went down to the corner store to get her husband some electrolyte drinks . Maureen returned home and observed Michael sweating perfusely and Michael mentioned that his arms felt like heavy weights. She immediately helped him into the passenger side of the car and then drove off towards the E.R at an accelerated speed. Michael then said to Maureen "slow down and take your time baby, I will be ok". After Michael said that last sentence Maureen watched her husband's eyes turn to glass and his body go limp. Maureen then began to scream for her husband to wake up but he was not responding , at that moment she happened to see a Philadelphia fire dept. Medic truck and flagged them down to stop. The medics immediately pulled him out and into the ambulance on the corners of Salmon and Ontario streets in Port Richmond , Philadelphia only a few blocks from their home and begun to work on him immediately. I received a phone call from Maureen at 7:36am screaming for me to get here. I couldnt quite make out all the words that Maureen said to me while she was hysterically crying but the scariest words are burnt into my brain forever, "Brian please hurry up , get here now the medics are working on him and its serious ".With all the efforts of the medics on site and

staff at Temple Hospital Michael , 45 years young went into cardiac arrest and Maureen lost her husband , my loving brother Michael Turner. Michael was the sole financial supporter for both Maureen and himself. He was an extremely hard working Philadelphia Plumber who paid the Mortgage , car and bill payments , you name it and Michael paid them. Please help us , help Maureen's unexpected financial burdens along with funeral expenses so that she can grieve and heal properly. God bless all of you



