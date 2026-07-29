The unexpected loss of a wife

I am the mother of Corey Stevens, who recently became a single father to my 3 young grandchildren whom he lovingly shared with his wife,Lorraine. Unfortunately, two weeks ago Lorraine unexpectedly transitioned from this earth, leaving behind an enormous void in everyone that loved her. Lorraine was an amazing mother and wife,as well as a dedicated licensed counselor. The financial burden that has followed her passing has become increasingly overwhelming. The pressure that comes from the loss of a second income and becoming a single parent overnight is heavy on Corey's shoulders right now. His church family is small and his immediate family's resources have reached their limits,which is why we're reaching out to the community of God to hopefully provide some financial relief for Corey and the kids until things can settle. We know things are tight for everyone in this nation right now,so any donation amount the Lord placed on your heart will be greatly appreciated.

Thank You All and God Bless