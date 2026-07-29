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The truth shall set you free

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Palmer

The truth shall set you free

18-year-old on life support after fight over boy at Houston apartment complex

By Terrian Spurs

FOX 26 Houston

Crime and Public Safety

Published June 11, 2026 7:12 AM CDT



  2. An 18-year-old is on life support after being stabbed in the temple during a fight in northwest Houston.
  3. Police say the teen and another female, 20, were fighting over a boy.
  4. It is unconfirmed if charges will be filed against the suspect.

  6. HOUSTON - A teen is on life support at a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation with a friend at an apartment in northwest Houston.


Teen stabbed by friend after pool party

  1. What we know:
  2. Lieutenant R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department says officers arrived to the scene at Vintage at 18th Street on Seaspray Court where they found a victim stabbed in the temple.
  3. Police say the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was last reported to be on life support.
  4. According to Lt. Willkens, the suspect, 20, lives at the apartment complex and went to a pool party with three other friends, including the victim, earlier in the day.
  5. When the group returned from the party, the victim and suspect got into an argument about a boy and started to fight in the parking lot, police said. The suspect went back to her apartment after the fight ended and the victim followed her.
  6. Once they were inside the apartment, another fight broke out. In the midst of the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the temple.
  7. She ran out to the parking lot where neighbors helped her, Lt. WIllkens said.
  8. The suspect stayed at the scene and spoke to police.


⭐️ This fundraiser is being ran by Ashley Palmer. I am the mother of Jada. What you see above is the actual news article. A lot of you do not know the whole story. And we asked that you do not judge a book by its cover. As you know, Jada did not post much on her private page. But she would make videos with her family. A time came where the couple decided to split apart. No one was being promiscuous. They both wanted to try new options. Jada has always been an excellent mother to her children. She has never abandoned them, so that is a false rumor.

What most people do not know is that there was more than one altercation that happened between these young ladies. The very first one is the video that shows the girls in the bikini swimwear. Where Jada clearly says I am not fighting you over a boy. That I am fighting you over respect. And if you do not like it, you may leave. We do not have video of the fight in the parking lot. And the very last video is of the last altercation. It shows the group of females coming into the house. As they are recording on FaceTime, so there’s no audio to that video. That group of girls go upstairs where they are rumbling through her personal belongings. By the time they came downstairs. The incident had already occurred. So that is not on the video. When you see Jada dumping out her belongings in the front yard. That is because she was looking for her cell phone that was stolen.

As her mother, I support my child 100%. And I will do any and everything to get her the help that she needs. If you donate it to the original fundraiser. You should have received your money back by now. If you have not, then I ask at you please reach out to that fundraiser and inquire about your funds.

We think each and everyone of you for supporting Jada and the family. And we asked that everyone continue to pray for all parties involved.

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