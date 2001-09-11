The Truth about September 11, 2001 is headed at DC

Please help us bring the real criminals of September 11, 2001 to justice. Your small or larger donation will give us the funds needed to finally get justice for the over 3,000 people murdered that day and their survivors. Due to asbestos they refuse to admit, the current death toll is estimated at 10,000 and will keep climbing into the unforeseeable future.





There is a major lawsuit coming at the real criminals that did the crime of September 11, 2001. The Group A Plaintiffs are bringing the RICO (racketeer influenced corrupt organization) - VICAR (violent crimes aiding racketeering), bioterrorism, environmental crimes, murder, manslaughter, etc. action on behalf of Groups B, C, D and E. In total there are about 2 million Plaintiffs and currently approximately 250 Defendants even before Court Ordered Discovery commences.





One of the fundamental principles of the American Republic and its Constitution is the right of every citizen to seek redress for civil and criminal wrongdoing. Most citizens and even most attorneys do not know that the US Government has been successfully sued and held accountable under the RICO Act as a "criminal person" as defined in that 1968 law.. The US Courts do not publish those cases so a reader like you could know that. The Plaintiffs have such cases to cite to the US District Court and the role of Prosecutor is in the hands of our team and US government is defendant.





Most of the named Defendants are Americans with hard copy facts in multiple ways to prove it. Their names are on certain lawsuits, corporate records and other documents. Many of those documents tie directly back to WTC and the destruction of the Twin Towers. Finding some of those evidence trails was not easy.





This is a landmark lawsuit that the US Government has desperately tried to avoid for almost 25 years. As most Christians know, the Truth can be beautiful and healing. They also know that Truth can also reveal things that are very ugly and Evil. Even former Congressman Curt Weldon told Tucker Carlson in an interview that the "bottom line on 9-11 is going to be ugly". Yes, indeed and the Plaintiffs would have said "extremely ugly".





The US government and even some states are so desperate to hide the truth there are 16 US states that have passed laws to indoctrinate American children age K-12 and Grades 1-12 with Official US government lies about September 11, 2001. Just as Christians resisted Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ and gender identity sex transition brain washing, Christian parents in these states need to be wide awake and standing up for children. The states that have passed such mandatory curriculum laws are NY, TX, OK, NB, IN, TN, MS, AL, GA, SC, WV, VA, MD, AZ, FL, IL. God created 2 sexes, the rest is ideological evil of men and women, and no lie is the Truth.





This fundraiser request has been filed by a US citizen that lives in Europe. He is a former architect-engineer, design-build CEO and intimately familiar with the design of the WTC 1 and 2 Towers. He knows facts about what really happened that predate September 11, 2001 up to 30 years that reveals facts, and names, that have been withheld from the citizens of the United States. He is currently Managing Director and CEO of Tokata Nanotechnologies and a major current project referred to as NanoEV, a landmark change in automotive mobility.





He is the author of the 2004 book 'One Way Ticket to Crawford Texas' that is still selling on Amazon when available. In addition to the book, about 200 articles when new evidence surfaced, and about 200 radio shows as the featured guest for 1 and 2 hour interviews. During 2025, he was the featured guest 3 times on UK Column, 3 times with Dr. Hasan Zafar PhD of Lahore Pakistan and 3 times by Truth Action Project.





Due to the 2004 book, he was a key speaker on September 11, 2004 in NYC at "9-11: Confronting the Evidence". Two CIA goons threatened his life if he revealed the PANY&NJ asbestos lawsuits. of which there were 3 in 1987, 1991 and 1995. He was not there to discuss that, he revealed why Afghanistan was blamed for a crime that nation had nothing to do with. In short, he blew their cover as to the real motive and why Afghanistan was blamed.





The fatal lawsuit was the one filed in 1991 seeking $6 billion from the insurers and was lost on May 17, 2001 just months before that fateful day in NYC.





His office was in Washington DC from 1990 to 1996. That was a period of time that there was a considerable amount of activity that led to September 11, 2001 and why it happened.





He is originally from Little Rock AR and an Ecumenical Christian.





The most evil crime ever committed on US soil was September 11, 2001. As a Christian, how would you feel if everything that Washington DC said was a lie and a coverup about what really happened, the real reason of why they did it, and most importantly who really did it?





The US government claimed it was "radical Islamic males" who hijacked jets and attacked America, because they hate our freedoms. If you believe that freedom and liberty are God given rights, not to be meddled with by governments, what would you think if it can and will be proven in a Court of law that who really hates your freedoms is the US government and certain Criminal Elements within the US.

Under man's law this lawsuit includes a serious charge of misprision of felony and misprision of treason against quite a few defendants as well as serious violations of other US criminal laws. Yet to this day, they all walk free in America. The coverup and stalling has gone on longer than even the Jeffrey Epstein crimes. To most of the Plaintiffs there is an even higher Court that expects justice and is why Sin of Omission is an issue.





It is both a felony crime under US law and a Sin of Omission before God to not speak the Truth about the deaths, the abuses of freedom and liberty that the real defendants have wrought on America and much of the world. There are even some 9-11 Commission members named as defendants for the last thing they did was really search for the Truth. Their fingerprints are on the crime, too.





We are requesting help to get started because the people investigating have suffered 20 years of financial harm trying to move forward on a major matter of justice for those egregiously harmed. After the videos last year, that US Government push back escalated due to their fear of the Truth and that included violence against certain parties working for justice and truth.





Some who are most intimate with the facts truly believe this lawsuit will cause a constitutional crisis and wake up many Americans as to the extent they have been lied to. It will be a bitterly fought and costly battle, but necessary for the future of America and right the wrongs that have been done.





This funding request is just a start but behind the scenes much bigger amounts will be available to see that justice is done, punishment meted out to the guilty and Truth prevails.





The sponsors of NanoEV have been approved for up to 2.5 billion Euros for Aaa rated credit default insurance and reinsurance. In short, a Aaa insured loan. That is for two large projects of 350,000,000 Euros and 2.150 Billion Euros. There will be discretionary funds from those amounts available to the Group A Plaintiffs.





We think most Christians know the famous quote by St. Augustine: ﻿﻿﻿﻿"The Truth is like a lion. You do not have to defend it. Set it free, it will defend itself."





With a little help, we are ready to set the lions free in the name of Truth and Justice.





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