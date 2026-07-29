The Thrill of Competition, a need of fuel, lodging

As a self proclaimed adaptlete, I look forward to these competitons all year. Being able to participate in the following games helps me keep going. The games are the Texas Parasport Games , The Endeavor Games, and The National Veterans Golden Age Games . In addition I participate in competitons in my home state of Colorado, such as indoor rowing, dragon boat, and this year I have been introduced to wheelchair pickleball, all of which require me to drive anywhere from 1.3 hrs to 3 hrs, each way to get to practices and competiton venues.





I cannot stress how much the thrill of the competiton helps me with my PTSD and ASD challenges. Also while at practices and competitons I am interacting and socializing. Without these competitons driving me, I tend to isolate and become reclusive. These past couple of years have been especially difficult for me financially. In my grief, I have made some poor decisions, I have been manipulated and scammed. As a result I find myself in need of your help.





So, I invite you to share in my small victories over depression, isolation, and the effects of Lupus by helping me get to my practices and competitons this summer. Please help me by providing fuel and lodging funds.





Thank you, Thankyouverymuch,

Orlinda Marquez



