The Table Pilot Episode

What Is The Table?

The Table is an unscripted series where faith, food and entertainment collide. Hosted by Olivia Maine, the series travels across America in search of extraordinary meals, meaningful connections, and powerful stories of God’s goodness.





Through unforgettable dining experiences and authentic storytelling, The Table reveals how breaking bread with others is one of the most sacred ways we experience the goodness of God.









Why This Episode Matters

At first glance, Vail feels like a postcard — towering mountains, beautiful landscapes, and vibrant tourism.





But beneath the beauty are real people with real stories.

Stories of heartbreak and healing.

Stories of restoration, purpose, generosity, and radical hospitality.





In this pilot episode, Olivia sets out on a fun and uplifting journey throughout the Vail Valley to discover what good things are happening and why we have reasons to hope.

Along the way, viewers experience extraordinary meals, stunning scenery, heartfelt conversations, and local culture.





Why Now?

In a culture overwhelmed by division, anxiety, loneliness, and discouragement, The Table was created to bring people something refreshing: hope.





This series is designed to reach both believers and people who may never step foot into a church — inviting them into conversations that feel real, thoughtful, and spiritually compelling.





The pilot episode is also incredibly important for the future of the series itself.

Its success will directly impact our ability to create future episodes, expand to new cities, share more stories, and bring this message of hope and God’s goodness to audiences around the world.





Every contribution helps make that possible.





Why We Need Your Help

To film a high-quality 28-minute pilot that can be used for pitching to networks, expanding to a full season, and growing in visibility, we need your support.

Your contribution will help fund:

Production team that captures both the story and the location with excellence Travel and lodging for cast and crew Production equipment, lighting, and audio Editing, color grading, and sound design An on-site social media team to document the journey, create reels, and build momentum





The Heart Behind It

At The Table, we believe:

People are hungry for something real Stories of faith can change lives Sharing a meal knocks down walls God’s goodness is beautifully diverse and abundant People need a reason to hope now, more than ever





This pilot isn’t just an episode. It’s the foundation for a series that will encourage hearts, unite generations, and bring viewers closer to Jesus—one meal at a time.





Join Us at the Table

When you give to this campaign, you’re not just funding a TV pilot—you’re helping God’s Gospel invitation become available to all people.





Whether you contribute $10 or $10,000, you become part of this story.





Thank you for helping us bring The Table to life.







