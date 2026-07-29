The Swartz Family

* I created a post on my Facebook profile aswell of our situation but I will put it on here aswell and the link and everything to videos and all .





* It's been 2 years now

My mother tried fixing the place that was Wendy wooded at the back , was leaking and everything she let it be took off and started building brick at the back , her plans was to finish her mother's home that is my grandmother but unfortunately she ran out of money and couldn't finish anything but just got the round of the walls at the back standing and did everything she could , she is trying everyday to think and get a solution on how to fix what she thought would work out , but she is not finding a way to get there she's heartbroken I see it every single day .





* So we are currently living in the front space of our home , that was the kitchen but because when the building started we all had to move to the front part and the room next to it .

As time went on , we survived like that but now it's too long and it's too crowded , and also it leaks everywhere . The room next door we were still sleeping in we had to move our beds from there because of the leakage, but still had to leave our clothing in that room , where most of things got spoiler leaving us without nothing because of the rain .





So when it rains it leaks everywhere , the room next door and the front piece we are in gets wet everywhere on the ground. And its cold and everything . We have no house belongings aswell because there wasn't space for any belongings , also we are struggling financially to get to everything because we work but we work on our main focuses of our responsibilies , our electricity bills , for food on the table and all that so even though we tried to buy a bag of cement or two we just feel we never getting there , and winter is near. It's cold freezing and very uncomfortable.





I'm creating this fundraiser , out of heart for longing to be a little more comfortable, for the sake of my grandmother and farther thats very old and need warmth and comfort . My grandmother is 66 years old my dad just turned 60 this year .





So they are in their age , I'm praying on this fundraiser tonight 🙏. That the Almighty leads me through success with this fundraiser , and give other people the courage and strength after their long days to get time to read through my campaigns story and offer help , any help . Pray for us if you cannot donate anything please 🙏 .





Any donation wether it's small it counts and will make a change in our home and our circumstances 🙏I will be thankful .

If anyone can donate materials aswell will also be highly appreciated . I'm not creating this fundraiser for the sake of money . I'm creating this fundraiser on the sake of getting the help we need from everyone else 🙏 please. May The Almighty bless every person reading through my campaign story , and bless every hand that donates anything towards us , Amen 🙏.





My email for people out country is

zaakirahswartz2@gmail.com

For PayPal or contacting me .





And my WhatsApp number is

+27 739890800

If anyone wants to message me first . Thank you , be blessed🙏.