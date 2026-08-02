The Spokane Freedom Restoration Project. A collaborative project within the 2A community to provide replacement self defense items to those impacted by the Spokane Complex fires. - please like and share!





This fundraiser is for Spokane citizens affected by the wildfire. This effort was first inspired by Katie and Jeremy Ball, the owners of Sharp Shooting Indoor Range, a multigenerational business in Spokane. After receiving only a 20 minute Go Now Evacuation order, Katie, Jeremy, and their 2 boys lost their own home in the fire. In a moment, their belongings destroyed, their entire lives turned upside down. In the midst of such a painful loss, they declined offers for assistance, instead showing incredible generosity by encouraging our support to go toward other community members who were struggling even more. In response, Washington Gun Law, North Idaho Arms, Sporting Systems, and Sharp Shooting Indoor Range came together to redirect our efforts to help more Spokane neighbors who lost personal self defense items in the devastating wildfire.

Through The Spokane Freedom Restoration Project, funds will help replace self defense items that were not insured or were only partially insured. Support will go toward replacing one documented lost item, up to $1,000 in value per person. Working alongside the Ball family and Sharp Shooting Indoor Range, this fundraiser aims to help restore a sense of security while diminishing some of the terrible losses experienced by thousands of Spokane citizens. Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser. Every contribution will help support Spokane neighbors as they begin to rebuild after so much has been lost. The Ball's will select each recipient based on the individual application for assistance, and arrange for the item to be transferred to the applicant, including all taxes and state mandated fees. All state and federal laws apply.

Applications for assistance can be submitted to info@sporting-systems.com. Provide name, address, phone number and the self defense items lost in the fire.





Application Screening by: Sporting Systems/Minuteman Ammo

Application Selection and Fulfillment: Sharp Shooting Indoor Range

Marketing and Promotion: Washington Gun Law, North Idaho Arms, Sporting Systems and Sharp Shooting Indoor Range. And you! Please share your support for citizens and the Second Amendment!