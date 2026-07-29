The Sims Family

Devin and Katelynn are walking through a difficult season as they prepare to welcome baby number four. Katelyn’s pregnancy has come with some physical challenges, and Devin has been faithfully helping care for her and their children. However, due to transportation issues, he has not been able to secure steady work, which has created financial strain for their family.

At this time, they are in need of help getting their vehicle registered so they can attend doctor appointments and be prepared for the arrival of their baby. They are also facing ongoing needs to cover basic expenses and keep their household running.

As the body of Christ, we are called to care for one another in times like these:





Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” — Galatians 6:2





If you are able to give financially

whether a one-time gift or temporary support over the next couple of months

it would be a true blessing to this family.

If giving is not possible, please partner with them in prayer:

“The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” — James 5:16





Let’s come together as a TCM family to

support, uplift, and love on them well during this season.



