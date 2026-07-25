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The Simple Truth Tour

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Matlock

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Matlock

The Simple Truth Tour

we are kicking off the Simple Truth with James Matlock where we will be giving classes on the Constitution of the United States of America. If you or your organization would like to book a date to learn about the Constitutional obligations of the American citizens and elected representatives, please reach out. We will be hosting classes at churches, political events, schools, and universities.


Each $25 donation will get an autographed copy of Qualified by Obedience a memoir by James Matlock. It’s time we shut down the lies.


Qualified by Obedience is the raw, unfiltered story of a sixth-generation Texan who went from delivering a baby in a freezing bar ditch to shaking the political establishment with over 517,000 votes.

James Matlock never set out to run for office. A Marine veteran who took the oath on the yellow footprints at MCRD San Diego, an oilfield consultant, and a man who once argued with God about being unqualified, Matlock was simply obeying a daily prayer: God, teach me what I need to know so I can do what You need me to do. Put me in the path of those I can help.

What followed was a relentless fight against a system that had forgotten its purpose. He exposed how Texas families were robbed through Chinese ownership of our oil and gas fields — including the longest lateral well outside Lamesa. He called out the deadly failures of Winter Storm Uri, the unconstitutional COVID mandates, open borders flooding oilfield jobs, and politicians who bowed to Washington and green energy fantasies while Texans froze in the dark.

Refusing power trips in the Marine Corps, tearing up shady foreign-driver deals, and turning down a $2 million donation with strings attached, Matlock became the most hated man in Austin — a badge he wears with honor.

Now leading the growing Texans First Americans First movement and hosting The Simple Truth radio show, James Matlock delivers a powerful message: God doesn’t call the qualified. He qualifies the obedient.

This is more than a memoir. It’s a blueprint for ordinary Americans who refuse to accept “that’s how it’s always been done.” It’s a call to honor the oath, protect our mineral rights, secure our energy future, and restore constitutional government.

If you believe Texas is the battleground for the soul of America and are ready to stand for life, liberty, and property, this book is for you.

There are no coincidences. Only God’s timing.

Join the movement at matlockfortexas.com.

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