The Shanty Boat: Launching a Mission of Faith

"We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure." — Hebrews 6:19

The Critical Juncture

We are living through a moment in history where everything feels fractured. Culturally and spiritually, the currents are moving incredibly fast, and for many, the ground feels entirely unstable. Christianity faces a critical juncture in today's world—a choice to either drift passively downstream with the culture, or to make a radical, intentional return to a rooted, authentic faith.

I have reached that exact pivotal point in my own life.

I believe people are starving for real, raw, and unfiltered community. They are tired of the noise, the over-produced programming, and the superficial. They want to see what a living, breathing reliance on God looks like in the real world.

To answer that call, I am launching an online Christian community built on deep-water faith and authentic storytelling across YouTube, Instagram, and a dedicated, paid fellowship space. But we aren’t doing this from a traditional studio or an office.

We are taking this mission to the water.

The Vision: The Great Loop on a Shanty Boat

Scripture tells us in Psalm 107:23-24:

"Some went out on the sea in ships, doing business on the great waters; they saw the works of the Lord and his wonders in the deep."

I am preparing to embark on the Great Loop—a thousands-of-miles journey through the historic rivers and interior waterways of America. My home, my studio, and the floating headquarters for this ministry will be a humble, rustic shanty boat.

A shanty boat isn't a flashy yacht. It is simple, resilient, close to the water, and travels at a slow, deliberate pace. It is a living, moving metaphor for the Christian walk today: stripping away the excess, pulling out of the chaotic mainstream, and anchoring down in the truth of the Gospel. From the helm of this boat, I will be creating daily faith-based content, digital journals, devotions, and building a community of believers who want to navigate today's turbulent world together.

The Urgency: The Door is Open Now

Stepping out in faith means being ready to move when the Lord opens the door.

I have found the perfect shanty boat. It is strong, humble, character-filled, and ready for the waters of the Great Loop. But opportunities like this do not last long on the market. To secure this vessel before it belongs to someone else and anchor this floating ministry into reality, I need to raise $15,000 immediately.

I am not asking for a handout; I am inviting you to become a foundational partner in a mission to carry a message of hope through the heartland of America. Every dollar raised goes directly toward acquiring the vessel and getting it completely river-ready for the voyage.

Partnership Tiers: Join the Crew

To honor your generosity and seed into your own spiritual walk, I want to invite you into the journey with these tangible markers of partnership:

$25+ | The Crew List: Your name will be permanently inscribed on the interior wooden "Wall of Encouragement" inside the shanty boat cabin, traveling with me every single mile of the Great Loop. $100+ | The Anchor Line Pass: Receive the Wonders in the Deep Bundle—a collection of all my digital faith-based planners and journals designed to help you navigate your own critical junctures, plus early access to our raw river video logs before they hit public social media. $250+ | Lifetime Founding Member: You receive the full digital bundle, your name on the boat, and a Lifetime Access Pass to our upcoming paid online Christian community. You will never pay a monthly fee. $500+ | Deep Water Partner: All the above, plus a private, dedicated livestream prayer session broadcast directly from the shanty boat’s helm at our very first major river lock, focusing entirely on your personal prayer requests for strength and direction.

Prayers & Shares

If you cannot give financially today, you can still row this boat with us. I am asking for two critical things:

Your Prayers: For safety on the waters, wisdom at the helm, and for the hearts of the people this community will reach. Your Shares: Please share this campaign page to your Facebook pages, church groups, and family. The algorithm responds to action, and your share could connect us with the exact right partner to help close this gap.

Thank you for standing at the juncture with me. Let’s launch out into the deep.

Click "Support Now" to help secure the vessel and launch the mission.