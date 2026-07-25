THE SECOND COMING | Pitch Deck

Help Bring the Book of Revelation to the Big Screen





LOGLINE

When the prophecies of Revelation begin unfolding across the globe, battle-hardened veterans branded as extremists and hunted by a global regime must help others survive seven years of deception, war, pandemics, and divine judgment before the Second Coming of Christ and the final battle at Armageddon.





ABOUT THE FILM

The Book of Revelation is one of the most powerful, mysterious, and visually spectacular stories ever written.





Nearly 2,000 years ago, the Apostle John received a prophetic vision of the end of the age, describing global deception, war, famine, natural disasters, supernatural events, and the return of Jesus Christ.





For centuries, many of these prophecies seemed impossible to imagine. Today, for the first time in history, the technology, communications systems, weapons, and global infrastructure exist that make Revelation's worldwide events conceivable on a massive scale.





The Second Coming is a feature film adaptation of Revelation unlike anything attempted before: an epic action-adventure, supernatural thriller, and large-scale theatrical event designed for mainstream audiences around the world.





The story begins as the first seals of tribulation are opened and humanity is thrust into a conflict that culminates in the return of Christ and the final battle between good and evil.





Our goal is to bring this story to theaters worldwide and create the most ambitious cinematic adaptation of Revelation ever produced.





ABOUT THE FUNDRAISER

This campaign is not funding production of the feature film itself.





It is funding the creation of a professional pitch deck, concept art, and proof-of-concept materials needed to attract investors, attach talent, and secure financing for The Second Coming.





The materials created through this campaign will help visualize key moments from Revelation, including:





• The opening of the seals of tribulation

• Global war and worldwide upheaval

• Supernatural beings crossing into our world

• Heavenly ceremonies surrounding Christ's return

• The Battle of Armageddon





To finance a film of this scale, industry professionals need to see the vision before they can invest in it. This campaign helps make that possible.





WHY THIS PROJECT MATTERS

The Passion of the Christ proved that audiences around the world will support powerful biblical storytelling when it is produced at the highest level.





My goal is to create a film that introduces a new generation to the message of Revelation while delivering the scope, spectacle, and emotional impact expected from a major theatrical release.





DONOR INCENTIVES

$50 – An e-copy of Summer Is Nigh, my end-times study guide featuring more than 200 clickable Bible study resources.

$100 – Summer Is Nigh plus the first 10 pages of the screenplay for The Second Coming.

$1,000 – All previous rewards plus your name in the Thank You section of the film's end credits.

$10,000 – All previous rewards plus an onscreen Associate Producer credit.

Digital rewards will be emailed within seven days of receipt of your donation. Credits will appear in the completed and distributed version of the film.





ABOUT ME

I have spent more than twenty years working within the Los Angeles studio system while studying the craft and business of filmmaking from the inside.





During that time, I have developed The Second Coming with one goal: bringing the story of Revelation to audiences with the scale, quality, and cinematic excellence it deserves.





Every contribution helps take the next step toward bringing The Second Coming to audiences around the world.





Thank you for your support, prayers, and encouragement.





God bless you and your family!





Belinda Bessant

Open Gates Studios

tsc@opengatesstudios.com