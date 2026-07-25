GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

THE SECOND COMING | Pitch Deck

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$886 USD

Fundraiser created byBelinda Bessant

Fundraiser funds will be received by Open Gates Studios Inc

THE SECOND COMING | Pitch Deck

Help Bring the Book of Revelation to the Big Screen


LOGLINE

When the prophecies of Revelation begin unfolding across the globe, battle-hardened veterans branded as extremists and hunted by a global regime must help others survive seven years of deception, war, pandemics, and divine judgment before the Second Coming of Christ and the final battle at Armageddon.


ABOUT THE FILM

The Book of Revelation is one of the most powerful, mysterious, and visually spectacular stories ever written.


Nearly 2,000 years ago, the Apostle John received a prophetic vision of the end of the age, describing global deception, war, famine, natural disasters, supernatural events, and the return of Jesus Christ.


For centuries, many of these prophecies seemed impossible to imagine. Today, for the first time in history, the technology, communications systems, weapons, and global infrastructure exist that make Revelation's worldwide events conceivable on a massive scale.


The Second Coming is a feature film adaptation of Revelation unlike anything attempted before: an epic action-adventure, supernatural thriller, and large-scale theatrical event designed for mainstream audiences around the world.


The story begins as the first seals of tribulation are opened and humanity is thrust into a conflict that culminates in the return of Christ and the final battle between good and evil.


Our goal is to bring this story to theaters worldwide and create the most ambitious cinematic adaptation of Revelation ever produced.


ABOUT THE FUNDRAISER

This campaign is not funding production of the feature film itself.


It is funding the creation of a professional pitch deck, concept art, and proof-of-concept materials needed to attract investors, attach talent, and secure financing for The Second Coming.


The materials created through this campaign will help visualize key moments from Revelation, including:


• The opening of the seals of tribulation

• Global war and worldwide upheaval

• Supernatural beings crossing into our world

• Heavenly ceremonies surrounding Christ's return

• The Battle of Armageddon


To finance a film of this scale, industry professionals need to see the vision before they can invest in it. This campaign helps make that possible.


WHY THIS PROJECT MATTERS

The Passion of the Christ proved that audiences around the world will support powerful biblical storytelling when it is produced at the highest level.


My goal is to create a film that introduces a new generation to the message of Revelation while delivering the scope, spectacle, and emotional impact expected from a major theatrical release.


DONOR INCENTIVES

$50 – An e-copy of Summer Is Nigh, my end-times study guide featuring more than 200 clickable Bible study resources.

$100Summer Is Nigh plus the first 10 pages of the screenplay for The Second Coming.

$1,000 – All previous rewards plus your name in the Thank You section of the film's end credits.

$10,000 – All previous rewards plus an onscreen Associate Producer credit.

Digital rewards will be emailed within seven days of receipt of your donation. Credits will appear in the completed and distributed version of the film.


ABOUT ME

I have spent more than twenty years working within the Los Angeles studio system while studying the craft and business of filmmaking from the inside.


During that time, I have developed The Second Coming with one goal: bringing the story of Revelation to audiences with the scale, quality, and cinematic excellence it deserves.


Every contribution helps take the next step toward bringing The Second Coming to audiences around the world.


Thank you for your support, prayers, and encouragement.


God bless you and your family!


Belinda Bessant

Open Gates Studios

tsc@opengatesstudios.com

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve