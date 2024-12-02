The Scyphers Family





On November 20, 2024, we lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and team member, Jamey Marie Scyphers. Her sudden passing from heart complications has left her family and friends heartbroken. However, we find comfort in knowing Jamey recently celebrated her faith in Christ through baptism just days before her passing. Praise the Lord!





As the C12 Business Forums Chair for Clayton Smeltz, CEO of Forbes AAC, I and several C12 chairs walked alongside Clayton and his team during this difficult time. This campaign is an extension of their efforts to support Jamey’s family as they face overwhelming grief and financial burdens.





Why Your Support Matters

Jamey’s family—her husband, Wayne, her children, Alexis and Jordan, and her granddaughters, Madilynn and Evelynn—are navigating both the emotional loss and the financial strain of unexpected expenses. Your contribution will help:

Cover funeral and memorial expenses

Support household needs

Provide for her children and grandchildren in the months ahead

At C12, our mission is to equip Christian CEOs to build great businesses for a greater purpose. Supporting Jamey’s family reflects that mission—living out Christ’s love and advancing the Gospel through generosity. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact.





How You Can Help

Your support will relieve Jamey’s family and demonstrate the power of community in Christ. Please consider donating today and sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can honor Jamey’s legacy and bless her loved ones in their time of need.





Thank you for being part of this story and helping carry the burdens of a grieving family.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” - Galatians 6:2